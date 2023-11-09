What to do this weekend: Nov. 10-12
🤼 Watch wrestling stars face off in the ring when Nationwide Arena hosts WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
- 7:45pm Friday. $24.50-$129.50.
♻️ Celebrate creativity and sustainability at a National Recycling Day Art Show showcasing artwork made out of reused materials.
- 11am-8pm Thursday, 11am-6pm Friday and Saturday. 50 W. Town St. Free!
🎮 Level up at the TORG Gaming Expo, featuring over 400 vendors at the Ohio Expo Center.
- 10am-5pm Saturday ($20) and 10am-4pm Sunday ($15). $30 weekend pass.
🍺 Sip super brews while watching "The Marvels" at Grandview Theatre & Drafthouse.
- 1pm Saturday, 1247 Grandview Ave. $40, includes 10 samples and a custom glass.
🫧 Dive under the sea during "The Underwater Bubble Show," a visual spectacle that'll wow kids and adults alike.
- 2pm and 5pm Saturday at the Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. $27-37.
🎶 Join ProMusica for a family friendly concert at the Main Library and browse books related to the show.
- 3pm Sunday. Free!
⚽ Cheer on the Crew as the team tries to clinch a spot in the next MLS Cup Playoffs round at Lower.com Field.
- 7pm Sunday. $43-108.
