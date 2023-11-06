Where to order Thanksgiving takeout in Columbus

Skip the heavy lifting in the kitchen this Thanksgiving and let the pros do it for you.

Pro tip: Yes, the big day is still 2½ weeks away, but many restaurants and caterers want you to order early.

10 tasty take-home feasts, with deadlines:

🧑‍🍳 Cameron Mitchell Premier Events, 7619 Huntington Park Drive

"Thanksgiving elegance" with add-on desserts.

Feeds 8 ($500). Wednesday.

🦃 The Berwick, 3250 Refugee Road

Feeds 4 ($160) or 10 ($400). Nov. 14.

A la carte catering and "tired of turkey" weekend lasagna ($75, feeds 4-6) are also available.

🤝 Together & Company, 550 S. High St.

Dinner bundles (turkey or ham) with an option to double the sides for an extra $90.

Feeds 6-8 ($240-290). Nov. 14.

🍠 Bleu & Fig, 1980 W. Broad St.

You cook the turkey, but they handle everything else.

Feeds 4 ($120) or 8 ($200). Nov. 17.

🍷 Cooper's Hawk, 4230 The Strand

Don't forget to add a bottle of cranberry wine ($17).

Feeds 6 ($200). Nov. 17.

🧀 Milo's Catering, 980 W. Broad St.

Add a charcuterie board ($65) or additional sides ($10).

Feeds 5-7 ($225). Nov. 17.

🌽 Der Dutchman, 445 S. Jefferson Route 42, Plain City

Amish kitchen cooking (turkey or ham).

Feeds 5 ($95), 10 ($170) or 20 ($399). Nov. 18.

🥧 Bob Evans, multiple locations

Farmhouse Feasts (turkey, ham or pot roast) including classic pies and sides.

Premium option serves 10 ($155). Until sold out.

🛒 Kroger, multiple locations

Precooked Home Chef kits (turkey, ham or prime rib).

Feeds 6-8 ($65-90). Until sold out.

🪑 Cracker Barrel, multiple locations