36 mins ago - News
Where to order Thanksgiving takeout in Columbus
Skip the heavy lifting in the kitchen this Thanksgiving and let the pros do it for you.
Pro tip: Yes, the big day is still 2½ weeks away, but many restaurants and caterers want you to order early.
10 tasty take-home feasts, with deadlines:
🧑🍳 Cameron Mitchell Premier Events, 7619 Huntington Park Drive
- "Thanksgiving elegance" with add-on desserts.
- Feeds 8 ($500). Wednesday.
🦃 The Berwick, 3250 Refugee Road
- Feeds 4 ($160) or 10 ($400). Nov. 14.
- A la carte catering and "tired of turkey" weekend lasagna ($75, feeds 4-6) are also available.
🤝 Together & Company, 550 S. High St.
- Dinner bundles (turkey or ham) with an option to double the sides for an extra $90.
- Feeds 6-8 ($240-290). Nov. 14.
🍠 Bleu & Fig, 1980 W. Broad St.
- You cook the turkey, but they handle everything else.
- Feeds 4 ($120) or 8 ($200). Nov. 17.
🍷 Cooper's Hawk, 4230 The Strand
- Don't forget to add a bottle of cranberry wine ($17).
- Feeds 6 ($200). Nov. 17.
🧀 Milo's Catering, 980 W. Broad St.
- Add a charcuterie board ($65) or additional sides ($10).
- Feeds 5-7 ($225). Nov. 17.
🌽 Der Dutchman, 445 S. Jefferson Route 42, Plain City
- Amish kitchen cooking (turkey or ham).
- Feeds 5 ($95), 10 ($170) or 20 ($399). Nov. 18.
🥧 Bob Evans, multiple locations
- Farmhouse Feasts (turkey, ham or pot roast) including classic pies and sides.
- Premium option serves 10 ($155). Until sold out.
🛒 Kroger, multiple locations
- Precooked Home Chef kits (turkey, ham or prime rib).
- Feeds 6-8 ($65-90). Until sold out.
🪑 Cracker Barrel, multiple locations
- Feasts or smaller family dinners (turkey, ham or prime rib).
- Turkey feast feeds 8-10 ($155). Until sold out.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.