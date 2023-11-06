Ohio's ACT scores are on the decline

Data: ACT; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ohio's graduating seniors performed worse on the ACT college admissions exam than their counterparts from a decade ago, according to data from the nonprofit that administers the test.

Why it matters: An increasing number of graduates across the country do not meet the ACT's college readiness benchmarks, Axios' April Rubin writes.

The big picture: Nationwide, the class of 2023 had the worst ACT performance in more than three decades.

The average composite score, representing the English, math, reading and science sections, was 19.5 out of 36.

Zoom in: Ohio's average composite score was 22 in 2014, but dropped to 19.2 with this year's class.

Our graduates have had a lower score than the national average since 2018.

Between the lines: This is likely another indicator of COVID-19's impact on education.

The most recent graduating class was in its first year of high school when the pandemic began.

What they're saying: "The hard truth is that we are not doing enough to ensure that graduates are truly ready for postsecondary success in college and career," ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in a statement.

The intrigue: While other states have seen their shares of students taking the test drop in recent years, Ohio's test-taking figures have gone up.

Just 72% of our graduating students took the ACT in 2014 compared to 82% this year.

State of play: Scores are declining as more and more universities are deemphasizing the test's importance for admissions.

Many area universities, like Otterbein, Capital and Ohio Wesleyan, have enacted "test optional" admissions policies, meaning would-be students are no longer required to submit ACT or SAT scores to be eligible for admission, scholarships or honors programs.

Ohio State recommends students submit test scores, noting it's optional but can provide "useful information and predictive value about a student's potential for success."

Yes, but: OSU notes the test results are just one piece of a "holistic" admissions process that considers class rank, GPA and extracurricular activities.