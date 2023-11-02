Ohio school board races may get even more political

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Northeast Ohio lawmaker wants to make Tuesday's elections our last to feature nonpartisan school board races.

Why it matters: The proposal from state Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) would formalize a trend we've observed for years — K-12 schools, and the elections of the officials that govern them, are increasingly becoming political battlegrounds.

Loychik says House Bill 267 "will allow voters to get a better idea of what the candidate's platforms are" and "make an informed decision."

Reality check: Every two years, Ohio school boards hold elections for half of their seats, with winners elected to four-year terms. While candidates don't list "R" or "D" next to their names, it's fairly easy to determine online if a party, group or PAC is backing them.

Franklin County's Democratic and Republican parties offer cheat sheets of all their endorsed candidates.

Meanwhile, Ballotpedia has beefed up its coverage of school board elections nationwide. Ohio is one of 10 states where every race will be covered, including listing endorsements.

Franklin County also offers campaign finance reports, searchable by candidate.

Between the lines: National conservative PACs jump-started the politicization of local school board races with big spending in recent years, per the AP.

The other side: The Ohio School Boards Association opposes the bill because it "will limit the pool of candidates," CEO Kathy McFarland tells Axios.

For example, laws prohibit federal and state employees from seeking partisan office.

"The best way for voters to be informed ... is to learn about a candidate's beliefs on the issues and determine which candidate will best serve the students in their community," McFarland added.

What we're watching: This idea is picking up steam nationally, with similar proposals in several conservative-leaning states — including our neighbors Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia — though most haven't become law, Education Week reports.

Florida will put the issue to a vote next year.

The big picture: Currently, 41 states require nonpartisan school board races, while four states — Alabama, Connecticut, Louisiana and Pennsylvania — hold partisan elections.

Five others — Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Rhode Island and Tennessee — allow for both, which varies between districts.

What's next: Ohio's bill awaits its first hearing in the government oversight committee.

Be smart: View your sample ballot and get to know your district's candidates before voting early or heading to the polls Tuesday.