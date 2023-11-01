Columbus Crew begins road to another title

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cucho Hernández and the rest of the Columbus Crew kicked their way into the MLS postseason. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Crew's last playoff appearance, in 2020, ended with the raising of a championship trophy.

The road to another title begins tonight.

Why it matters: The team, a symbol of our city's perseverance and development, is back on the national stage.

State of play: It's been a whirlwind few years for Columbus' most decorated professional team.

The Crew was saved by a fan movement in 2018, won the championship in 2020 and debuted its Arena District stadium in 2021.

After the team missed the playoffs for two seasons, new head coach Wilfried Nancy is tasked with brining an era of good feelings to Lower.com Field.

By the numbers: Columbus finished the regular season with 16 wins, 9 draws and 9 losses, the third-best record among the 29 MLS teams.

Prolific scorer Cucho Hernández helped the Crew tally more goals than any other team, helping make up for a defense that is middle-of-the-pack in goals allowed.

Zoom in: This success earned us home-field advantage for the first playoff round, a best-of-three series against Atlanta United FC.

After tonight, the series shifts to the Big Peach next Tuesday.

If necessary, Columbus hosts a deciding third match on Nov. 12.

How to watch: There are still some resale tickets, starting at $27.

Otherwise, you can follow the action on Apple TV/FS1 or listen on FM radio stations 97.1 The Fan/La Mega 103.1.

Between the lines: Columbus is the overwhelming favorite, having only lost one out of 17 home matches all season.

The Crew previously defeated Atlanta 6-1 at home in March, then played to a 1-1 tie on the road last month.

What's next: If the Crew advances, two rounds of win-or-go-home matches follow before the MLS Cup on Dec. 9.

Of note: Alissa will be cheering on the Crew tonight in the Nordecke!

🥶 Say hi, if you can find her under the layers of coats, blankets and yellow smoke bombs.