Columbus City Council races feature new districts
Columbus City Council races will look different on the ballot than in past elections.
State of play: As of this election, Council is growing from seven to nine members through the creation of nine districts across town.
- Yes, but: Members will still be elected by the entire city's voter base, rather than just their own constituents.
- Find your district.
Zoom in: Six of the nine districts have unopposed races on Nov. 7, including four with incumbent candidates. The three contested races:
- 2nd District, West Side: Challengers Luis Gil vs. Nancy Day-Achauer
- 4th District, Linden and Northland: incumbent Emmanuel Remy vs. challenger Adrienne Hood
- 5th District, Northeast Side: incumbent Nick Bankston vs. Farxaan Jeyte
Worthy of your time: Columbus Underground's City Council candidate profiles.
Be smart: See the Franklin County Board of Elections list of other communities' mayoral and council races.
