Columbus City Council races feature new districts

Data: City of Columbus; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Columbus City Council races will look different on the ballot than in past elections.

State of play: As of this election, Council is growing from seven to nine members through the creation of nine districts across town.

Members will still be elected by the entire city's voter base, rather than just their own constituents. Find your district.

Zoom in: Six of the nine districts have unopposed races on Nov. 7, including four with incumbent candidates. The three contested races:

2nd District, West Side: Challengers Luis Gil vs. Nancy Day-Achauer

4th District, Linden and Northland: incumbent Emmanuel Remy vs. challenger Adrienne Hood

5th District, Northeast Side: incumbent Nick Bankston vs. Farxaan Jeyte

Worthy of your time: Columbus Underground's City Council candidate profiles.

Be smart: See the Franklin County Board of Elections list of other communities' mayoral and council races.