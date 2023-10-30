35 mins ago - News

Columbus City Council races feature new districts

headshot
Data: City of Columbus; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Columbus City Council races will look different on the ballot than in past elections.

State of play: As of this election, Council is growing from seven to nine members through the creation of nine districts across town.

  • Yes, but: Members will still be elected by the entire city's voter base, rather than just their own constituents.
  • Find your district.

Zoom in: Six of the nine districts have unopposed races on Nov. 7, including four with incumbent candidates. The three contested races:

  • 2nd District, West Side: Challengers Luis Gil vs. Nancy Day-Achauer
  • 4th District, Linden and Northland: incumbent Emmanuel Remy vs. challenger Adrienne Hood
  • 5th District, Northeast Side: incumbent Nick Bankston vs. Farxaan Jeyte

Worthy of your time: Columbus Underground's City Council candidate profiles.

Be smart: See the Franklin County Board of Elections list of other communities' mayoral and council races.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more