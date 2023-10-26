Share on email (opens in new window)

Headlines from the Oct. 20, 1920, edition of the Piqua Daily Call and the Oct. 30, 1950, edition of the Washington Court House Record-Herald, via Newspapers.com.

In the days before the Kia Boys, generations of Ohio children marauded local neighborhoods, businesses and farms under the guise of "Halloween pranks."

Flashback: The epidemic of seasonal property crimes infected seemingly every town across the state for the better part of the 1900s.

Young kids pulled flower beds, tipped over outhouses and marked windows with soap.

Older teens threw rocks at houses, stole wagons (and eventually cars), destroyed crops and even set whole barns ablaze.

Threat level: Some of these "pranks" went even further overboard, as in 1946 when vandals ransacked a local fire department and drained a fire truck's battery in Green Camp, about 30 miles north of Columbus.

Emergency crews couldn't respond when a nearby farm caught on fire two days later.

In 1950, four Athens County teens were injured when they wired an outhouse with dynamite caps and it exploded.

🌽 Nice try: Seven teens thought they got away with pushing over 70 shocks of corn from a Marion County farm in 1952.

That is, until a deputy sheriff found a prankster's wallet in the field.

😡 Getting revenge: One fed-up Cleveland native finally had enough of the pranks.