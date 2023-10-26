Halloween pranks once vexed Ohio towns
In the days before the Kia Boys, generations of Ohio children marauded local neighborhoods, businesses and farms under the guise of "Halloween pranks."
Flashback: The epidemic of seasonal property crimes infected seemingly every town across the state for the better part of the 1900s.
- Young kids pulled flower beds, tipped over outhouses and marked windows with soap.
- Older teens threw rocks at houses, stole wagons (and eventually cars), destroyed crops and even set whole barns ablaze.
Threat level: Some of these "pranks" went even further overboard, as in 1946 when vandals ransacked a local fire department and drained a fire truck's battery in Green Camp, about 30 miles north of Columbus.
- Emergency crews couldn't respond when a nearby farm caught on fire two days later.
- In 1950, four Athens County teens were injured when they wired an outhouse with dynamite caps and it exploded.
🌽 Nice try: Seven teens thought they got away with pushing over 70 shocks of corn from a Marion County farm in 1952.
- That is, until a deputy sheriff found a prankster's wallet in the field.
😡 Getting revenge: One fed-up Cleveland native finally had enough of the pranks.
- When two kids in 1933 tried to soap his windows, he sprayed them with grease — and was arrested for assault and battery.
- "If folks don't like grease in their children's hair," he was quoted as saying, "they'd better keep them off my property."
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.