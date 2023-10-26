Data: Center for American Progress Action Fund analysis of Gun Violence Archive data; Note: Based on 2021 population estimates. Gun homicide data as of Aug. 31, 2023; Chart: Axios Visuals

The rate of gun-related homicides in Columbus dipped last year after two record-setting years.

Driving the news: There were 15 gun-related homicides per 100,000 residents in Columbus in 2022, according to a new report by the left-leaning Center for American Progress Action Fund provided exclusively to Axios.

That's down from 20.2 per 100,000 residents a year earlier, but up from 9.7 per 100,000 in 2015.

Why it matters: Rising crime rates have been a prominent discussion locally since 2020, and this data provides context on how our situation compares to other U.S. cities.

Zoom out: Columbus' ranking is dwarfed by St. Louis (76.4), which ranked highest. Atlanta (38.9), Detroit (36.4) and Chicago (23.3) were all in the top 50.

It's also the lowest of any major Ohio city: Cleveland (40.2), Dayton (29.1), Cincinnati (24), Akron (23.2) and Toledo (20.5).

Yes, but: Columbus still ranks in the upper third of the nation's 300 largest cities at No. 62.

The big picture: Cities with the highest firearm homicide rates are clustered in the South, generally in red states with less restrictive gun laws, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

The report argues that urban gun crime is driven by macro-level factors — such as state gun laws and culture — and cities have little power to alter trends.

Zoom in: Columbus City Council and the Columbus NAACP are teaming up on a new anti-violence campaign called "We Got US" — and it includes pushing state legislators to pass stricter gun laws, the Dispatch reported earlier this month.

What we're watching: Columbus' overall number of homicides is trending upward again this year, putting the city on pace for its second-most-violent year on record.

A surge in domestic violence is contributing to the increase, police told us in August.