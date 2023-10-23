45 mins ago - Food and Drink

Columbites: Perfect pumpkin doughnuts at Lindsey's Bakery

Rows and rows of pumpkin doughnuts in a display case at Lindsey's Bakery

Rows and rows of pumpkin doughnuts at Lindsey's Bakery in Circleville. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Did you know one of the Circleville Pumpkin Show's most famous desserts is available year-round?

Dining the news: Several pumpkin doughnut stands are at the annual fall festival, but none compare to the ones served at Lindsey's Bakery.

  • The same family has operated the humble bakery since 1950.
  • Over a four-day span, they typically sell over 100,000 doughnuts to customers lined up down the block.

Quick take: The combination of a moist center and crispy, sweet glaze are what make the pumpkin treats so irresistible.

🥧 Pro tip: Visiting outside Pumpkin Show time means there's likely no line — but it also means you don't get to see the yearly giant pumpkin pie weighing 400 pounds. Decisions, decisions.

If you go: 7am-3pm Tuesday-Saturday. 127 W. Main St.

Alissa stands next to the giant pumpkin pie inside Lindsey's Bakery
While their world record has been broken in recent years, Lindsey's giant pie is still a Pumpkin Show must-see.
