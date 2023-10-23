Share on email (opens in new window)

Rows and rows of pumpkin doughnuts at Lindsey's Bakery in Circleville. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Did you know one of the Circleville Pumpkin Show's most famous desserts is available year-round?

Dining the news: Several pumpkin doughnut stands are at the annual fall festival, but none compare to the ones served at Lindsey's Bakery.

The same family has operated the humble bakery since 1950.

Over a four-day span, they typically sell over 100,000 doughnuts to customers lined up down the block.

Quick take: The combination of a moist center and crispy, sweet glaze are what make the pumpkin treats so irresistible.

🥧 Pro tip: Visiting outside Pumpkin Show time means there's likely no line — but it also means you don't get to see the yearly giant pumpkin pie weighing 400 pounds. Decisions, decisions.

If you go: 7am-3pm Tuesday-Saturday. 127 W. Main St.