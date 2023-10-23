Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Wearing a seat belt can be a life or death choice, and a growing number of Ohioans are choosing to go without.

Why it matters: Most people killed in Ohio car accidents are not buckled up, an unnecessary risk some state and federal officials are trying to mitigate.

All drivers and front seat passengers are required to wear a seat belt and those under 16 must wear them anywhere in the vehicle.

By the numbers: Ohio's seat belt usage is at its lowest level since 2005, state research finds.

Around 81% of Ohio drivers wore seat belts in 2022, per an observational study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That's down from 86% of drivers in a 2019 study and is well below the national usage rate of just under 92%.

Threat level: Over the past decade, Ohio has averaged 476 traffic fatalities per year involving occupants not wearing seat belts, Cleveland.com reports.

There have been 419 such crashes thus far in 2023, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reports.

Crash deaths spiked during the pandemic here and nationally as drivers engaged in risky behaviors like speeding and texting.

Zoom in: Ohio law enforcement agencies are limited in their ability to catch unbelted drivers and passengers.

Seat belt violations are a secondary offense, meaning you can't be pulled over solely for that reason.

In a recent multi-day targeted enforcement campaign for all traffic laws across the entire Ohio stretch of I-70, OSHP issued hundreds of speeding tickets, but just 31 seat belt citations.

OSHP has reported around 47,000 statewide seat belt enforcement stops this year to date, including 2,000 in Franklin County.

Between the lines: Gov. Mike DeWine supported language in the state budget that would have elevated these violations to primary offenses, but Republican lawmakers rejected the idea.

The bottom line: "We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike," Emily Davidson, executive director of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, said earlier this year.