Buckeyes face the next big test in Penn State
The eyes of the college football world are on Columbus this weekend with two of the nation's top teams facing off.
Why it matters: The matchup between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State is another major test for the Buckeyes ahead of next month's rivalry showdown against That Team Up North.
- A win also keeps OSU firmly in playoff contention.
State of play: The Big Ten foes both enter Saturday's game undefeated.
- The Nittany Lions have won every game by at least 17 points, including a 31-0 rout against a tough Iowa team a few weeks ago.
- The Buckeyes have played some closer-than-expected games this year, though they drubbed Purdue last week, 41-7.
Of note: Penn State punt returner Kaden Saunders is a local native who attended Westerville South High School.
- Saunders is a good egg — he's spent free time this season reading to elementary school kids and surprised them with a recess game of football.
- We hope he has a good game … next Saturday. 😉
The intrigue: Two national pregame shows, ESPN's College GameDay and Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, will both tape on campus Saturday morning.
- The latter features former OSU head coach Urban Meyer as a co-host.
Meanwhile, Eupouria owner Ben Morgan has a big reason to eye the score: He's covering the entire bar's self-serve tabs if the Buckeyes lose.
How to watch: Kickoff is noon Saturday on Fox.
