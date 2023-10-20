Buckeyes face the next big test in Penn State

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohio State Buckeyes super fan Big Nut and Penn State's Kaden Saunders, a graduate of Westerville South High School. Photos: Bruce Yeung/Getty Images and Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The eyes of the college football world are on Columbus this weekend with two of the nation's top teams facing off.

Why it matters: The matchup between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State is another major test for the Buckeyes ahead of next month's rivalry showdown against That Team Up North.

A win also keeps OSU firmly in playoff contention.

State of play: The Big Ten foes both enter Saturday's game undefeated.

The Nittany Lions have won every game by at least 17 points, including a 31-0 rout against a tough Iowa team a few weeks ago.

The Buckeyes have played some closer-than-expected games this year, though they drubbed Purdue last week, 41-7.

Of note: Penn State punt returner Kaden Saunders is a local native who attended Westerville South High School.

Saunders is a good egg — he's spent free time this season reading to elementary school kids and surprised them with a recess game of football.

We hope he has a good game … next Saturday. 😉

The intrigue: Two national pregame shows, ESPN's College GameDay and Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, will both tape on campus Saturday morning.

The latter features former OSU head coach Urban Meyer as a co-host.

Meanwhile, Eupouria owner Ben Morgan has a big reason to eye the score: He's covering the entire bar's self-serve tabs if the Buckeyes lose.

How to watch: Kickoff is noon Saturday on Fox.