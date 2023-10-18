41 mins ago - Things to Do

Our hopes were squashed at Jack O'Lantern World

Alissa Widman Neese
A sign reading "Ohio" lit up, with fake pumpkins on stakes surrounding it, featuring carvings of city names and the state's outlines

An Ohio-themed display featuring city names at Jack O'Lantern World. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Central Ohio's newest fall attraction, Jack O'Lantern World at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, bills itself as "an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns."

Yes, but: Based on my observations, a majority of the pumpkins are fake.

Quick take: My husband and I learned that mid-stroll Sunday night, sadly, after he noted that their shapes and stems looked a little too perfect.

  • Think this foam pumpkin at Target.
  • I was proud of his investigative skills, but it immediately sapped the fun out of the experience — especially at a $24-per-adult price tag.

Plus: The hyped-up 1,000-pounder was underwhelming. It wasn't a jack-o'-lantern — it was just decorated.

  • The 0.75-mile trail also had several gaps of empty space, and the food trucks present that night weren't the ones advertised.

What they're saying: The Illinois-based company that produces the nationwide attraction, which is here locally through Oct. 29, didn't reply to an email seeking comment.

Pro tip: I instead recommend two local experiences that offer the real deal.

Rows of jack-o'-lanterns with signs in the background that read "Jack O'Lantern World"
Rows of faux jack-o'-lanterns on the trail's main drag, which featured just two towers of real carved pumpkins.
