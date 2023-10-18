Share on email (opens in new window)

Central Ohio's newest fall attraction, Jack O'Lantern World at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, bills itself as "an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns."

Yes, but: Based on my observations, a majority of the pumpkins are fake.

Quick take: My husband and I learned that mid-stroll Sunday night, sadly, after he noted that their shapes and stems looked a little too perfect.

Think this foam pumpkin at Target.

I was proud of his investigative skills, but it immediately sapped the fun out of the experience — especially at a $24-per-adult price tag.

Plus: The hyped-up 1,000-pounder was underwhelming. It wasn't a jack-o'-lantern — it was just decorated.

The 0.75-mile trail also had several gaps of empty space, and the food trucks present that night weren't the ones advertised.

What they're saying: The Illinois-based company that produces the nationwide attraction, which is here locally through Oct. 29, didn't reply to an email seeking comment.

Pro tip: I instead recommend two local experiences that offer the real deal.

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow: $12-15, Thursday-Sunday.

Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory: $15.50-26, Wednesday-Sunday, through Oct. 29.

Both free for kids under 3.