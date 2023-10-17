13 mins ago - News
Ryan Day's coaching pay tops Big Ten Conference
With a career record of 51 wins and six losses, it's no wonder Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of the best-paid coaches in America.
By the numbers: Day will earn at least $10.2 million this season, per a USA Today tracker, including $2 million in base pay and millions more for promotional services.
- His is the fourth-highest pay among all college coaches and tops the Big Ten Conference.
- Day is under contract through the 2028 season.
The intrigue: The maximum bonus he can earn for postseason success and awards is $800,000 this season.
- That's a lower bonus potential than offered to coaches of comparatively smaller schools like Toledo ($1.1 million) and Marshall ($1.3 million).
What's next: Day faces his next big test Saturday as No. 3 OSU hosts No. 7 Penn State at noon.
