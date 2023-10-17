Share on email (opens in new window)

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day patrolling the sidelines and doing his best Michigan J. Frog impression . Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With a career record of 51 wins and six losses, it's no wonder Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of the best-paid coaches in America.

By the numbers: Day will earn at least $10.2 million this season, per a USA Today tracker, including $2 million in base pay and millions more for promotional services.

His is the fourth-highest pay among all college coaches and tops the Big Ten Conference.

Day is under contract through the 2028 season.

The intrigue: The maximum bonus he can earn for postseason success and awards is $800,000 this season.

That's a lower bonus potential than offered to coaches of comparatively smaller schools like Toledo ($1.1 million) and Marshall ($1.3 million).

What's next: Day faces his next big test Saturday as No. 3 OSU hosts No. 7 Penn State at noon.