13 mins ago - News

Ryan Day's coaching pay tops Big Ten Conference

Tyler Buchanan
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day walking the sidelines next to a referee.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day patrolling the sidelines and doing his best Michigan J. Frog impression. Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With a career record of 51 wins and six losses, it's no wonder Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of the best-paid coaches in America.

By the numbers: Day will earn at least $10.2 million this season, per a USA Today tracker, including $2 million in base pay and millions more for promotional services.

  • His is the fourth-highest pay among all college coaches and tops the Big Ten Conference.
  • Day is under contract through the 2028 season.

The intrigue: The maximum bonus he can earn for postseason success and awards is $800,000 this season.

  • That's a lower bonus potential than offered to coaches of comparatively smaller schools like Toledo ($1.1 million) and Marshall ($1.3 million).

What's next: Day faces his next big test Saturday as No. 3 OSU hosts No. 7 Penn State at noon.

