What to do this weekend: Oct. 6-8
👻 Go trick-or-treating during Boo at the Zoo, a family-friendly Halloween celebration included with general admission.
- 5-8pm Friday, 10am-8pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday. Through Oct. 29.
- $26-30. ($17-20 for Franklin County residents.)
🧟 For more frights, check out Zombiezi Bay — the zoo's waterpark transformed into a spine-tingling attraction with rides, brews and haunted houses.
- 6pm-midnight Friday and Saturday ($34), 6-10pm Sunday ($30). Through Oct. 29.
🎤 See "American Idol" champion Fantasia perform at Nationwide Arena.
- 8pm tonight. $64-255.
👄 Do the Time Warp — it's opening weekend for "The Rocky Horror Show" at the Short North Stage.
- 8pm Friday, 5pm and 9pm Saturday, 3pm Sunday. $46-66. Through Oct. 29.
🎵 Celebrate 50 years of "Jesus Christ Superstar" during the musical's weeklong stop at the Ohio Theatre.
- 8pm Friday, 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 1pm and 6:30pm Sunday. $45-125.
🥳 Plus: It's a big festival weekend, with the Mac and Cheese Festival, Taco Fest, Italian Festival and more on the agenda.
