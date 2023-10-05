42 mins ago - News

Ohio celebrates its first UNESCO World Heritage Site

Tyler Buchanan

The Hopewell Mound City Group earthworks in Chillicothe. Photo: Edwin Remsberg/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Ohioans are invited to help commemorate the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks' new designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Why it matters: This is only the 25th World Heritage Site in the U.S. and the first in Ohio.

The big picture: The Earthworks are a network of mounds built near Newark and across Southern Ohio.

  • They were built between 1,600 and 2,000 years ago by the Hopewell Culture.
  • The National Park Service and Ohio History Connection now maintain the sites.

What they're saying: "Their scale and complexity are evidenced in precise geometric figures as well as hilltops sculpted to enclose vast, level plazas," reads a description on the UNESCO website.

  • "There are alignments with the cycles of the sun and the far more complex cycles of the moon."

What's happening: Free events are planned at four sites.

