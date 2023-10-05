42 mins ago - News
Ohio celebrates its first UNESCO World Heritage Site
Ohioans are invited to help commemorate the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks' new designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Why it matters: This is only the 25th World Heritage Site in the U.S. and the first in Ohio.
The big picture: The Earthworks are a network of mounds built near Newark and across Southern Ohio.
- They were built between 1,600 and 2,000 years ago by the Hopewell Culture.
- The National Park Service and Ohio History Connection now maintain the sites.
What they're saying: "Their scale and complexity are evidenced in precise geometric figures as well as hilltops sculpted to enclose vast, level plazas," reads a description on the UNESCO website.
- "There are alignments with the cycles of the sun and the far more complex cycles of the moon."
What's happening: Free events are planned at four sites.
- Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve, Oregonia: Programs and tours 9am-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Commemoration begins at 11am Saturday.
- Tremont Library, Upper Arlington: Ohio History Connection presentation 6:30pm Wednesday. Registration required.
- Hopewell Culture National Historical Park, Chillicothe: Tours 9am-noon Saturday, Oct. 14. Commemoration begins at 1pm.
- Great Circle Earthworks in Heath and Octagon Earthworks, Newark: Tours and programs 9am-4:30pm Oct. 15. Commemoration begins at 1pm at Great Circle.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.