The Hopewell Mound City Group earthworks in Chillicothe. Photo: Edwin Remsberg/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Ohioans are invited to help commemorate the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks' new designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Why it matters: This is only the 25th World Heritage Site in the U.S. and the first in Ohio.

The big picture: The Earthworks are a network of mounds built near Newark and across Southern Ohio.

They were built between 1,600 and 2,000 years ago by the Hopewell Culture.

The National Park Service and Ohio History Connection now maintain the sites.

What they're saying: "Their scale and complexity are evidenced in precise geometric figures as well as hilltops sculpted to enclose vast, level plazas," reads a description on the UNESCO website.

"There are alignments with the cycles of the sun and the far more complex cycles of the moon."

What's happening: Free events are planned at four sites.