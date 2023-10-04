The façade and first floor of 828 City Park Ave., a historic building in German Village that's up for sale. Photos: Courtesy of Better Homes & Gardens Bighill

It was an old-time movie theater, a cabinet shop and a popular local artist's home studio.

Now, 828 City Park Ave. in German Village is up for sale for the first time in seven decades.

Why it matters: The three-story building — rare for the neighborhood — stands as a relic from an era when commercial and residential spaces were closely intertwined.

The sellers hope it can stay that way.

Flashback: The building dates back to at least the 1910s, when a nickelodeon theater known as the Bijou operated on the first floor.

An apocryphal story describes moviegoers paying with a potato in lieu of a cash ticket.

Columbus Metropolitan Library historian Angela O'Neal pointed us to a 1916 promotion where grocers offered free Bijou tickets with the purchase of bread, which may be the origin of the potato tale.

The theater was closed by the 1920s and merchants later sold elastic stockings and kitchen cabinets from the first floor showroom.

The intrigue: Edmund and Liese Kuehn, a German Village native and a refugee from post-war Germany, respectively, bought the building in 1952, per relatives Karl and Janene Maki, who are now its owners..

Edmund was a Columbus College of Art & Design instructor and Columbus Museum of Art curator until retiring in 1976 to pursue a full-time career as an artist.

The showroom became his personal studio, where he created works primarily for the local Keny Galleries before his death in 2011.

Liese, a retired teacher, continued living on the third floor until she died in June.

The latest: The Makis, of nearby Schumacher Place, are listing the property for $1.5 million.

A narrow driveway leads to a small backyard and two-car garage.

Reality check: That's a steep price for an empty studio and two upper floors of dated living spaces, but the Makis see a unique opportunity for someone with plenty of money and creativity.

What they're saying: "I would love to see it become a theater again," Karl Maki tells us. "It would be very cool if something like that could happen."

Local historian John Clark, who befriended Liese toward the end of her life, calls it a "very interesting old building."

Modern zoning rules could make a commercial opportunity challenging, Clark says, but not impossible.