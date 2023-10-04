1 hour ago - News

Unique home for sale in German Village

Tyler Buchanan
Photos of a 3-story brick residence and its 1st-floor showroom.

The façade and first floor of 828 City Park Ave., a historic building in German Village that's up for sale. Photos: Courtesy of Better Homes & Gardens Bighill

It was an old-time movie theater, a cabinet shop and a popular local artist's home studio.

  • Now, 828 City Park Ave. in German Village is up for sale for the first time in seven decades.

Why it matters: The three-story building rare for the neighborhood stands as a relic from an era when commercial and residential spaces were closely intertwined.

  • The sellers hope it can stay that way.

Flashback: The building dates back to at least the 1910s, when a nickelodeon theater known as the Bijou operated on the first floor.

  • An apocryphal story describes moviegoers paying with a potato in lieu of a cash ticket.
  • Columbus Metropolitan Library historian Angela O'Neal pointed us to a 1916 promotion where grocers offered free Bijou tickets with the purchase of bread, which may be the origin of the potato tale.
  • The theater was closed by the 1920s and merchants later sold elastic stockings and kitchen cabinets from the first floor showroom.

The intrigue: Edmund and Liese Kuehn, a German Village native and a refugee from post-war Germany, respectively, bought the building in 1952, per relatives Karl and Janene Maki, who are now its owners..

  • Edmund was a Columbus College of Art & Design instructor and Columbus Museum of Art curator until retiring in 1976 to pursue a full-time career as an artist.
  • The showroom became his personal studio, where he created works primarily for the local Keny Galleries before his death in 2011.
  • Liese, a retired teacher, continued living on the third floor until she died in June.

The latest: The Makis, of nearby Schumacher Place, are listing the property for $1.5 million.

  • A narrow driveway leads to a small backyard and two-car garage.

Reality check: That's a steep price for an empty studio and two upper floors of dated living spaces, but the Makis see a unique opportunity for someone with plenty of money and creativity.

What they're saying: "I would love to see it become a theater again," Karl Maki tells us. "It would be very cool if something like that could happen."

  • Local historian John Clark, who befriended Liese toward the end of her life, calls it a "very interesting old building."
  • Modern zoning rules could make a commercial opportunity challenging, Clark says, but not impossible.
A dated kitchen in an apartment.
The property features apartments on the second and third floors.
