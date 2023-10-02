👋 Lindsey here, with another food review that will hopefully not upset you as much as my hot takes on Jeni's did.

Dining the news: I went to Fox in the Snow's Italian Village location to try the famous and highly praised souffled egg sandwich — and of course had to sample a pastry while I was at it. Breakfast should always be both sweet and savory.

Details: The toasted sandwich ($10) features souffled egg, bacon, Swiss, arugula and a Dijon cream sauce.

The flavors blended together nicely, and the bread was toasted but not overly crispy.

If you aren't a big fan of bacon, like me, or if you're a vegetarian, it's easy to pick off.

Tasty, but tricky to eat.

The intrigue: I asked the employee overseeing the pastry items for a rundown of the options and happily ordered the chocolate morning bun ($4.75) at his recommendation.

The oddly shaped croissant has a chocolate filling and cinnamon covering the outside. Delicious flavor, but difficult to eat. It seemed too large to simply bite into, but it also wasn't easy to cut and eat with a fork.

Every bite I took resulted in cinnamon flying everywhere.

Pro tip: Go with a friend and split this order. I only ate about half of each item.

The latest: Fox in the Snow opened its fourth cafe at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin on Sept. 23 to much fanfare.

Customers started arriving at 5am, and more than 300 people were in line by 8am, a spokesperson tells us.

If you go: All four locations are open 7am-3pm weekdays and 8am-3pm weekends and holidays.