1 hour ago - News

How a government shutdown would impact Ohio

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of the Capitol dome opening up to reveal an emergency button with a hand hovering above about to press it.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With Congress' Sept. 30 deadline to fund the federal government fast approaching, Ohio braces for the impact of a potential shutdown.

The big picture: During a government shutdown, federal functions deemed non-essential could be suspended, affecting health programs, government assistance, Food and Drug Administration inspections and small business loans, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Other potential Ohio impacts:

💵 Paychecks would be paused for all federal employees, even those with roles deemed essential.

Commercial air travel would continue with TSA and air traffic controllers working without pay, which could lead to staffing issues.

🌲 National parks services requiring staffs, such as restrooms and visitors' centers, would be paused at places like Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Wayne National Forest.

🍅 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) funding would continue through October, but a federal program supporting low-income mothers and children would be reduced immediately.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more