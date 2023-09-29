Share on email (opens in new window)

With Congress' Sept. 30 deadline to fund the federal government fast approaching, Ohio braces for the impact of a potential shutdown.

The big picture: During a government shutdown, federal functions deemed non-essential could be suspended, affecting health programs, government assistance, Food and Drug Administration inspections and small business loans, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Other potential Ohio impacts:

💵 Paychecks would be paused for all federal employees, even those with roles deemed essential.

✈ Commercial air travel would continue with TSA and air traffic controllers working without pay, which could lead to staffing issues.

🌲 National parks services requiring staffs, such as restrooms and visitors' centers, would be paused at places like Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Wayne National Forest.

🍅 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) funding would continue through October, but a federal program supporting low-income mothers and children would be reduced immediately.