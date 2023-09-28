Ohio still waiting for passenger rail expansion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Reader Jay T. asks: Is there any more recent news on the project to expand passenger rail in Ohio?

It's been more than 40 years since the last passenger train left Columbus — and work continues to bring trains back, eventually. Riders will just need to be patient.

Why it matters: We're one of America's biggest cities without passenger rail.

Proposals to restore train travel could pay huge dividends for local tourism and workforce development, transit advocates tell us.

Catch up quick: The 2021 bipartisan infrastructure package, signed into law by President Biden, allocates billions of dollars toward expanding rail service.

Since then, states and regional planning commissions have applied for federal funding to study proposed rail corridors across the U.S.

Zoom in: Two such corridors involve Central Ohio.

The state applied for a "3C&D" line that would connect Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) applied for a "Midwest Connect" line to link Columbus to Fort Wayne and Chicago to the west and Pittsburgh to the east.

The intrigue: Midwest Connect could someday include stops at John Glenn International Airport and smaller cities like Dublin, Hilliard and Newark, MORPC executive director William Murdock tells us.

These projects would help Central Ohio shed its economic "competitive disadvantage" by attracting a skilled workforce able to travel to work without a car, Murdock argues.

He envisions a stop east of Columbus to serve employees of the new Intel plant in Licking County.

The latest: The Federal Railroad Administration plans to announce corridor selections in either November or December, spokesperson William Wong tells Axios.

What they're saying: Stu Nicholson, executive director of the advocacy group All Aboard Ohio, says he's eager to eventually see some progress made after many years of discussion.

"We've got a half a dozen irons in the fire for passenger rail in Ohio," Nicholson tells us. "Let's stop talking about stuff and get stuff built."

The big picture: This is just an initial step. Projects would still require environmental and engineering reviews, plus the eventual infrastructure work.