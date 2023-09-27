Share on email (opens in new window)

The Greater Columbus Convention Center, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, has reason to flex its muscles. Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Whether you're a bodybuilder, a competitive truck driver or a really big Pikachu fan, the Greater Columbus Convention Center is one of the best exhibition spaces for you.

Driving the news: Columbus ranks No. 11 on a new Wall Street Journal list of America's top convention centers.

What they did: WSJ considered the quality and quantity of exhibition space along with each center's surroundings.

Top scores went to those located near an airport and within proximity to restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and a dry cleaner.

What's next: Summer is the busiest time for major expos, but there are a few more set for 2023: