1 hour ago - News
WSJ praises Columbus' Convention Center
Whether you're a bodybuilder, a competitive truck driver or a really big Pikachu fan, the Greater Columbus Convention Center is one of the best exhibition spaces for you.
Driving the news: Columbus ranks No. 11 on a new Wall Street Journal list of America's top convention centers.
What they did: WSJ considered the quality and quantity of exhibition space along with each center's surroundings.
- Top scores went to those located near an airport and within proximity to restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and a dry cleaner.
What's next: Summer is the busiest time for major expos, but there are a few more set for 2023:
- 🔥 Firehouse Expo: training and networking for firefighters, now-Friday.
- 💅 Premiere Columbus: a beauty industry trade show, Oct. 8-9.
- 👰 Bridal & Wedding Expo: to help plan your big day, Nov. 5.
- 🕹 GalaxyCon: a comic-con with celebrity stars and games, Dec. 1-3.
