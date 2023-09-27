1 hour ago - News

WSJ praises Columbus' Convention Center

Tyler Buchanan

The Greater Columbus Convention Center, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, has reason to flex its muscles. Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Whether you're a bodybuilder, a competitive truck driver or a really big Pikachu fan, the Greater Columbus Convention Center is one of the best exhibition spaces for you.

Driving the news: Columbus ranks No. 11 on a new Wall Street Journal list of America's top convention centers.

What they did: WSJ considered the quality and quantity of exhibition space along with each center's surroundings.

  • Top scores went to those located near an airport and within proximity to restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and a dry cleaner.

What's next: Summer is the busiest time for major expos, but there are a few more set for 2023:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more