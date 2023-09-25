Share on email (opens in new window)

The pennette alla vodka at Martini Modern Italian, at 445 N. High St. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here, sharing some well-deserved recognition for one of my favorite local restaurants.

Dining the news: National news site 24/7 Tempo recently named Martini Modern Italian Ohio's best Italian restaurant, after compiling rankings from several websites in every state.

Context: Martini is one of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants' two Italian spots in the Short North.

It has been around longer, dating back to the mid-'90s — but compared to Marcella's and its giant veal meatballs, this upscale classic seems to fly more under the radar these days.

What I ate: The pennette alla vodka in a tomato and vodka cream sauce ($27) is my go-to dish, with grilled chicken added.

It offers a sweet, yet acidic flavor and well-sized portions.

The chicken parmesan ($30) and fettuccine and clams ($32) are also popular dishes.

Yes, but: Save room for dessert. The tiramisu ($11), served with a dab of vanilla ice cream, is encased in a picturesque tea cup made of hardened chocolate.

If you go: 4-10pm Monday-Saturday and 4-9pm Sunday. 445 N. High St.