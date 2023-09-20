45 mins ago - Food and Drink

What $20 gets you in Ohio Stadium concessions

Alissa Widman Neese

Around $20 in concessions at Ohio Stadium. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium had sports fans salivating with a recent viral photo showcasing all the food you can buy there for just $20.

Between the concession lines: Since its 2017 debut, the Atlanta arena has taken a fan-first approach with dirt-cheap food and drink prices.

A tweet from Mercedes-Benz Stadium showing "$20 worth of food" and a picture of various stadium concessions.
Via Twitter.

Zoom in: Alissa decided to see what she could get for $20 at Ohio Stadium, "The Price is Right'' style.

  • The only soda option was the $11 souvenir size. (Luckily refills are free!)
  • Sadly, that left only enough cash for one food item without going over. She chose an $8 pretzel with cheese.
  • The total: $19.83 with tax.

Of note: Other food options include nachos ($8), popcorn ($6), bratwurst ($7) or hot dogs ($5).

😬 The bottom line: If you're looking for a Columbus sports food bargain, definitely stick to Clippers Dime-A-Dog Nights.

