45 mins ago - Food and Drink
What $20 gets you in Ohio Stadium concessions
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium had sports fans salivating with a recent viral photo showcasing all the food you can buy there for just $20.
Between the concession lines: Since its 2017 debut, the Atlanta arena has taken a fan-first approach with dirt-cheap food and drink prices.
Zoom in: Alissa decided to see what she could get for $20 at Ohio Stadium, "The Price is Right'' style.
- The only soda option was the $11 souvenir size. (Luckily refills are free!)
- Sadly, that left only enough cash for one food item without going over. She chose an $8 pretzel with cheese.
- The total: $19.83 with tax.
Of note: Other food options include nachos ($8), popcorn ($6), bratwurst ($7) or hot dogs ($5).
😬 The bottom line: If you're looking for a Columbus sports food bargain, definitely stick to Clippers Dime-A-Dog Nights.
