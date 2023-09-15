View your school district's report card rating

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Ohio Department of Education; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

Ohio school districts received their first rating based on a new 5-star system yesterday.

Why it matters: The new overall ratings summarize students' academic achievement across a variety of categories in the 2022-23 school year and can be used punitively against schools that perform poorly.

The big picture: 90% of districts statewide earned 3 stars or higher, meaning they met the state's performance expectations in five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.

Zoom in: Franklin County's wealthiest districts scored highest, with Bexley, Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington and New Albany-Plain all receiving 5 stars.

Columbus scored lowest, with 2 stars, and Reynoldsburg and Groveport Madison received 3.

Between the lines: While proponents say the state's report cards help hold districts accountable, critics say they're overly simplistic and mostly reflect factors such as student poverty.

What they're saying: "We have once again successfully measured wealth and poverty in the state of Ohio," Columbus Education Association president John Coneglio said in a statement.

Go deeper: Search for your child's district or school building