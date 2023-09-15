View your school district's report card rating
Ohio school districts received their first rating based on a new 5-star system yesterday.
Why it matters: The new overall ratings summarize students' academic achievement across a variety of categories in the 2022-23 school year and can be used punitively against schools that perform poorly.
The big picture: 90% of districts statewide earned 3 stars or higher, meaning they met the state's performance expectations in five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.
Zoom in: Franklin County's wealthiest districts scored highest, with Bexley, Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington and New Albany-Plain all receiving 5 stars.
- Columbus scored lowest, with 2 stars, and Reynoldsburg and Groveport Madison received 3.
Between the lines: While proponents say the state's report cards help hold districts accountable, critics say they're overly simplistic and mostly reflect factors such as student poverty.
What they're saying: "We have once again successfully measured wealth and poverty in the state of Ohio," Columbus Education Association president John Coneglio said in a statement.
