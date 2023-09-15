2 hours ago - News

View your school district's report card rating

Data: Ohio Department of Education; Table: Alice Feng/Axios
Ohio school districts received their first rating based on a new 5-star system yesterday.

Why it matters: The new overall ratings summarize students' academic achievement across a variety of categories in the 2022-23 school year and can be used punitively against schools that perform poorly.

The big picture: 90% of districts statewide earned 3 stars or higher, meaning they met the state's performance expectations in five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.

Zoom in: Franklin County's wealthiest districts scored highest, with Bexley, Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington and New Albany-Plain all receiving 5 stars.

  • Columbus scored lowest, with 2 stars, and Reynoldsburg and Groveport Madison received 3.

Between the lines: While proponents say the state's report cards help hold districts accountable, critics say they're overly simplistic and mostly reflect factors such as student poverty.

What they're saying: "We have once again successfully measured wealth and poverty in the state of Ohio," Columbus Education Association president John Coneglio said in a statement.

