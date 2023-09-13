Share on email (opens in new window)

Reader Jennifer J. asks: How is the cash flow from Powerball lottery sales handled by the Ohio Taxation Department … is it just added to the overall kitty or is it somehow flagged for specific use?

On average, how much money does Ohio make on lottery winners' taxes every year?

👋 Tyler here. Powerball jackpots tend to draw a lot of hype, and you can be sure tax officials are paying attention, too.

State of play: Drawings are held in 45 states and feature a progressive jackpot that grows to stratospheric heights until someone finally hits.

Ohio sold $151 million in Powerball tickets last fiscal year.

How it works: Ohio lottery winnings over $600 are taxed as income.

If I won today's $550 million jackpot, I'd pay 24% in federal taxes, plus 4% in state taxes. (What a pity.)

What they're saying: It's difficult to know just how much Ohio's tax coffers benefit from lottery winnings.

The Ohio Lottery Commission doesn't track that figure and the Department of Taxation doesn't isolate income taxes generated from the lottery, their spokespeople tell me.

Also, there's no special fund for lottery taxes paid.

Yes, but: Ohio Lottery sales — money the state generates from all players — are a different story.