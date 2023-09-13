Ask Axios: How do lottery taxes work?
Reader Jennifer J. asks: How is the cash flow from Powerball lottery sales handled by the Ohio Taxation Department … is it just added to the overall kitty or is it somehow flagged for specific use?
- On average, how much money does Ohio make on lottery winners' taxes every year?
👋 Tyler here. Powerball jackpots tend to draw a lot of hype, and you can be sure tax officials are paying attention, too.
State of play: Drawings are held in 45 states and feature a progressive jackpot that grows to stratospheric heights until someone finally hits.
- Ohio sold $151 million in Powerball tickets last fiscal year.
How it works: Ohio lottery winnings over $600 are taxed as income.
- If I won today's $550 million jackpot, I'd pay 24% in federal taxes, plus 4% in state taxes. (What a pity.)
What they're saying: It's difficult to know just how much Ohio's tax coffers benefit from lottery winnings.
- The Ohio Lottery Commission doesn't track that figure and the Department of Taxation doesn't isolate income taxes generated from the lottery, their spokespeople tell me.
- Also, there's no special fund for lottery taxes paid.
Yes, but: Ohio Lottery sales — money the state generates from all players — are a different story.
- After operating expenses, prize pay-outs and sales commissions, the net Powerball proceeds go to the Lottery Profits Education Fund.
- The state reported paying $1.4 billion to the fund last year and has contributed $31 billion to education causes to date.
