We tried the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty at Wendy's

Alissa Widman Neese
Two fall-themed frostys on a table with pumpkin and leaf decorations.

Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew debuted yesterday. Photo: Courtesy of Wendy's

👋 Alissa here, with a confession: I've never been impressed with Wendy's non-chocolate Frosty flavors.

Yes, but: I knew pumpkin would never disappoint me.

Quick take: I tried the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty that debuted today and recommend you immediately swing by your local drive-thru to order one.

  • It tastes like a chilled cup of pumpkin pie.

Context: Love it or hate it, the fall flavor is also already on the menu at multiple restaurants, including Starbucks, Dunkin' and more. For many, it signals a seasonal switch before the temperature gets any cooler.

  • Many pumpkin items will be available at restaurants until they start winter holiday menus, which usually happens in early November.

The bottom line: While Wendy's strawberry and peppermint Frosty flavors were diluted by hints of vanilla coming through, the subtle vanilla perfectly complements the new pumpkin option.

🎃 Pro tip: Top it with some whipped cream from home!

