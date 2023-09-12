Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Alissa here, with a confession: I've never been impressed with Wendy's non-chocolate Frosty flavors.

Yes, but: I knew pumpkin would never disappoint me.

Quick take: I tried the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty that debuted today and recommend you immediately swing by your local drive-thru to order one.

It tastes like a chilled cup of pumpkin pie.

Context: Love it or hate it, the fall flavor is also already on the menu at multiple restaurants, including Starbucks, Dunkin' and more. For many, it signals a seasonal switch before the temperature gets any cooler.

Many pumpkin items will be available at restaurants until they start winter holiday menus, which usually happens in early November.

The bottom line: While Wendy's strawberry and peppermint Frosty flavors were diluted by hints of vanilla coming through, the subtle vanilla perfectly complements the new pumpkin option.

🎃 Pro tip: Top it with some whipped cream from home!