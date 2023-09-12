We tried the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty at Wendy's
👋 Alissa here, with a confession: I've never been impressed with Wendy's non-chocolate Frosty flavors.
Yes, but: I knew pumpkin would never disappoint me.
Quick take: I tried the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty that debuted today and recommend you immediately swing by your local drive-thru to order one.
- It tastes like a chilled cup of pumpkin pie.
Context: Love it or hate it, the fall flavor is also already on the menu at multiple restaurants, including Starbucks, Dunkin' and more. For many, it signals a seasonal switch before the temperature gets any cooler.
- Many pumpkin items will be available at restaurants until they start winter holiday menus, which usually happens in early November.
The bottom line: While Wendy's strawberry and peppermint Frosty flavors were diluted by hints of vanilla coming through, the subtle vanilla perfectly complements the new pumpkin option.
🎃 Pro tip: Top it with some whipped cream from home!
