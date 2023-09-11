49 mins ago - Things to Do
Jack O'Lantern World coming to county fairgrounds
A new fall attraction featuring thousands of handcarved pumpkins is coming to the Franklin County Fairgrounds this month.
Carving the news: Tickets are now on sale for Jack O'Lantern World, a .75-mile walking trail lined with intricate pumpkin art.
- The tour takes about 45 minutes and local food trucks will be on site.
- Pro tip: Use the code "jack2023" to get 10% off tickets through Wednesday.
The intrigue: Some jack-o'-lanterns will weigh over 1,000 pounds.
- Though that may impress patrons at the attraction's Illinois and Nebraska locations, that's not quite a heavyweight by Circleville Pumpkin Show standards.
If you go: Thursday-Sunday evenings, Sept. 29-Oct. 29. $15-25. Kids under 3 free!
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.