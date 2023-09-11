49 mins ago - Things to Do

Jack O'Lantern World coming to county fairgrounds

Alissa Widman Neese

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A new fall attraction featuring thousands of handcarved pumpkins is coming to the Franklin County Fairgrounds this month.

Carving the news: Tickets are now on sale for Jack O'Lantern World, a .75-mile walking trail lined with intricate pumpkin art.

  • The tour takes about 45 minutes and local food trucks will be on site.
  • Pro tip: Use the code "jack2023" to get 10% off tickets through Wednesday.

The intrigue: Some jack-o'-lanterns will weigh over 1,000 pounds.

If you go: Thursday-Sunday evenings, Sept. 29-Oct. 29. $15-25. Kids under 3 free!

Watch a promo video

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more