A new fall attraction featuring thousands of handcarved pumpkins is coming to the Franklin County Fairgrounds this month.

Carving the news: Tickets are now on sale for Jack O'Lantern World, a .75-mile walking trail lined with intricate pumpkin art.

The tour takes about 45 minutes and local food trucks will be on site.

Pro tip: Use the code "jack2023" to get 10% off tickets through Wednesday.

The intrigue: Some jack-o'-lanterns will weigh over 1,000 pounds.

Though that may impress patrons at the attraction's Illinois and Nebraska locations, that's not quite a heavyweight by Circleville Pumpkin Show standards.

If you go: Thursday-Sunday evenings, Sept. 29-Oct. 29. $15-25. Kids under 3 free!

Watch a promo video