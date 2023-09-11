Where to see 9/11 artifacts in Central Ohio

Central Ohio is home to several artifacts from ground zero, displayed in memorials where visitors can pay their respects and connect with the past.

Flashback: Since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, pieces of the World Trade Center towers, emergency vehicles and more have been distributed nationwide for public display.

The local sites:

First Responders Park, Hilliard

Featuring sculptures made of steel from the twin towers, it's one of the nation's first and largest memorial parks dedicated to 9/11 first responders.

4020 Main St.

First Responders Park, Westerville

Its centerpiece is a section of jagged steel from the North Tower known as "C-40."

374 W. Main St.

Washington Township Fire Station 93, Dublin

A small monument featuring a piece of I-beam.

5825 Brand Road.

Motts Military Museum, Groveport