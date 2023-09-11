48 mins ago - Things to Do
Where to see 9/11 artifacts in Central Ohio
Central Ohio is home to several artifacts from ground zero, displayed in memorials where visitors can pay their respects and connect with the past.
Flashback: Since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, pieces of the World Trade Center towers, emergency vehicles and more have been distributed nationwide for public display.
The local sites:
First Responders Park, Hilliard
- Featuring sculptures made of steel from the twin towers, it's one of the nation's first and largest memorial parks dedicated to 9/11 first responders.
- 4020 Main St.
First Responders Park, Westerville
- Its centerpiece is a section of jagged steel from the North Tower known as "C-40."
- 374 W. Main St.
Washington Township Fire Station 93, Dublin
- A small monument featuring a piece of I-beam.
- 5825 Brand Road.
Motts Military Museum, Groveport
- A crushed firetruck and police cruiser are part of what's reportedly the largest 9/11 exhibit outside of New York City.
- 5075 S. Hamilton Road.
- 10am Thursdays. Call 614-836-1500 to confirm availability for a tour. $7-12.
