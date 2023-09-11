48 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to see 9/11 artifacts in Central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese

Central Ohio is home to several artifacts from ground zero, displayed in memorials where visitors can pay their respects and connect with the past.

Flashback: Since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, pieces of the World Trade Center towers, emergency vehicles and more have been distributed nationwide for public display.

The local sites:

First Responders Park, Hilliard

  • Featuring sculptures made of steel from the twin towers, it's one of the nation's first and largest memorial parks dedicated to 9/11 first responders.
  • 4020 Main St.

First Responders Park, Westerville

  • Its centerpiece is a section of jagged steel from the North Tower known as "C-40."
  • 374 W. Main St.

Washington Township Fire Station 93, Dublin

  • A small monument featuring a piece of I-beam.
  • 5825 Brand Road.

Motts Military Museum, Groveport

  • A crushed firetruck and police cruiser are part of what's reportedly the largest 9/11 exhibit outside of New York City.
  • 5075 S. Hamilton Road.
  • 10am Thursdays. Call 614-836-1500 to confirm availability for a tour. $7-12.
