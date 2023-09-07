Meet Alfred, the 12-foot Skelly
Halloween enthusiasts are extending the holiday by weeks and months — and in some cases year-round — with giant skeleton decorations, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.
The big picture: The 12-foot skeletons, known as Skellys, are moving into more neighborhoods, being named by owners and amassing large wardrobes.
- The craze kicked off when Home Depot introduced the decoration in 2020. It costs $299 and is constantly sold out online.
The intrigue: Columbus' Katie Shealy spoke to Tyko about her Skelly — known as Alfred in her Northcrest neighborhood — which will soon attend her wedding in a homemade top hat.
Yes, but: Not everyone is thrilled about their new year-round neighbors.
- An HOA request to take down her skeleton helped inspire Shealy to make Alfred a permanent resident.
- Alfred debuted last fall wearing Ugg boots and holding a pumpkin spice latte, and has since been decorated for many holidays.
What she's saying: "He changes ... with the seasons," Shealy says. "Since he's a holiday decoration, they haven't been able to pinpoint a specific thing that would require me to take it down."
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.