Meet Alfred, the 12-foot Skelly

Halloween enthusiasts are extending the holiday by weeks and months — and in some cases year-round — with giant skeleton decorations, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

The big picture: The 12-foot skeletons, known as Skellys, are moving into more neighborhoods, being named by owners and amassing large wardrobes.

The craze kicked off when Home Depot introduced the decoration in 2020. It costs $299 and is constantly sold out online.

The intrigue: Columbus' Katie Shealy spoke to Tyko about her Skelly — known as Alfred in her Northcrest neighborhood — which will soon attend her wedding in a homemade top hat.

Yes, but: Not everyone is thrilled about their new year-round neighbors.

An HOA request to take down her skeleton helped inspire Shealy to make Alfred a permanent resident.

Alfred debuted last fall wearing Ugg boots and holding a pumpkin spice latte, and has since been decorated for many holidays.

What she's saying: "He changes ... with the seasons," Shealy says. "Since he's a holiday decoration, they haven't been able to pinpoint a specific thing that would require me to take it down."