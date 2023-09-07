Share on email (opens in new window)

The distinctive feeding pattern caused by elm zigzag sawfly larvae. Photo: Courtesy of ODNR

Pesky pests' infesting quests are leaving arbor experts stressed.

Buzzing the news: Researchers recently discovered elm zigzag sawflies in Franklin and Delaware counties, per the Ohio Department of Natural Resources — the first detection of the species in Ohio.

They've been spotted in Canada and eastern U.S. states in recent years.

Why it matters: These unwelcome guests are "capable of significant defoliation of elm trees," ODNR notes.

Threat level: While they're not known to cause trees' death, their full impact on tree health is not entirely known.

What they're saying: Kathleen Knight, a U.S. Forest Service research ecologist, tells Axios it's unclear how the sawflies got here.

"Humans are pretty efficient at moving things around accidentally, so it's possible they were brought into Ohio by people inadvertently."

Zoom in: The light-green larvae are up to one-half-inch long and leave a distinctive pattern on leaves, hence their name.

Adult elm zigzag sawflies are smaller, shiny black in color and have wings.

How you can help: Report sightings and infestation patterns on the Great Lakes Early Detection Network phone app or call ODNR's Division of Forestry at 614-265-6694.