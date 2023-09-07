Ohio says to beware the elm zigzag sawfly
Pesky pests' infesting quests are leaving arbor experts stressed.
Buzzing the news: Researchers recently discovered elm zigzag sawflies in Franklin and Delaware counties, per the Ohio Department of Natural Resources — the first detection of the species in Ohio.
- They've been spotted in Canada and eastern U.S. states in recent years.
Why it matters: These unwelcome guests are "capable of significant defoliation of elm trees," ODNR notes.
Threat level: While they're not known to cause trees' death, their full impact on tree health is not entirely known.
What they're saying: Kathleen Knight, a U.S. Forest Service research ecologist, tells Axios it's unclear how the sawflies got here.
- "Humans are pretty efficient at moving things around accidentally, so it's possible they were brought into Ohio by people inadvertently."
Zoom in: The light-green larvae are up to one-half-inch long and leave a distinctive pattern on leaves, hence their name.
- Adult elm zigzag sawflies are smaller, shiny black in color and have wings.
How you can help: Report sightings and infestation patterns on the Great Lakes Early Detection Network phone app or call ODNR's Division of Forestry at 614-265-6694.
- You're encouraged to take photos or collect the insect specimen.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.