Khali, a 17-year-old pregnant orangutan, receives an ultrasound from Eric Hostnik, a radiologist with Ohio State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. Photos: Amanda Carberry/Courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is preparing for a very special primate birth.

Driving the news: Khali, a 17-year-old Bornean orangutan, is pregnant. The father is 30-year-old Sulango.

Why it matters: The tree-dwelling species, native to Southeast Asia, is critically endangered.

The baby, due in late fall, will be the first born at the zoo in over 60 years.

The latest: Alissa was among the journalists invited to witness Khali's monthly ultrasound this week.

How it works: Khali is trained to hang onto a wire door in a behind-the-scenes habitat area, making her belly accessible to radiologist Eric Hostnik of OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Zookeeper Chelsea Massaroni keeps Khali distracted during the procedure by feeding her pieces of dried fruit. Watch some video clips.

Hostnik has been monitoring the baby as it develops and says it looks healthy.

Its sex won't be confirmed until after birth.

What's next: After the baby arrives, it's possible the public's view of the orangutans will be limited until the new mom gets comfortable.

For now, you can view the apes in the Australia and the Islands region.