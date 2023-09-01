Zoo expecting first baby orangutan in over 60 years
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is preparing for a very special primate birth.
Driving the news: Khali, a 17-year-old Bornean orangutan, is pregnant. The father is 30-year-old Sulango.
Why it matters: The tree-dwelling species, native to Southeast Asia, is critically endangered.
- The baby, due in late fall, will be the first born at the zoo in over 60 years.
The latest: Alissa was among the journalists invited to witness Khali's monthly ultrasound this week.
How it works: Khali is trained to hang onto a wire door in a behind-the-scenes habitat area, making her belly accessible to radiologist Eric Hostnik of OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine.
- Zookeeper Chelsea Massaroni keeps Khali distracted during the procedure by feeding her pieces of dried fruit. Watch some video clips.
- Hostnik has been monitoring the baby as it develops and says it looks healthy.
- Its sex won't be confirmed until after birth.
What's next: After the baby arrives, it's possible the public's view of the orangutans will be limited until the new mom gets comfortable.
- For now, you can view the apes in the Australia and the Islands region.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.