Fewer Ohio kindergartners are getting vaccinated

Data: CDC; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The rate of Ohio kindergartners with childhood vaccine exemptions has doubled over the last decade, from 1.5% to 3%, per CDC estimates.

Why it matters: Vaccinations reduce the spread of potentially fatal illnesses that once plagued the country, such as polio.

Context: While all Ohio children are required to get a number of vaccinations before attending school, exemptions are permitted for both medical and non-medical reasons, such as religious or moral objections.

​​Studies have found an increased risk of infection from vaccine-preventable diseases among exempt children.

Zoom in: Central Ohioans learned this the hard way last winter, when a local measles outbreak — 2022's largest nationwide — infected 85 children, 36 of whom were hospitalized.

Ohio's coverage rate for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot has dropped from 96% to 88% of kindergartners from 2012 to 2022, per the CDC.

Measles is highly contagious, so 95% coverage is required for herd immunity.

The big picture: Though COVID-19 vaccination is not required for young children attending public school anywhere in the U.S., it appears that concerns over that shot may be fueling broader vaccine skepticism among a relatively small but growing number of parents.

Yes, but: The country's median kindergarten vaccine exemption rate was rising even before the pandemic, from 1.4% in 2012 to 2.6% in 2019, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

It was 2.7% in 2022, the most recent data available.

Between the lines: Just 70% of Americans now say healthy kids should be vaccinated as a requirement to attend public school, a recent Pew survey found — down from 82% pre-pandemic.

The decline is driven almost entirely by Republicans, whose support fell from 79% in 2019 to 57% in 2023.

Democrats' support held steady at around 85%.

Of note: "Those who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 are among those most likely to express concern about childhood vaccines generally," according to Pew.

Flashback: Ohio's Republican lawmakers passed a law in 2021 prohibiting schools from "discriminating against" unvaccinated students by requiring them to wear masks, undergo testing or quarantine.

Such measures, if implemented, must be required of all students.

The law also prohibits schools from mandating vaccines without full FDA approval — which, at the time, was true for all COVID shots.

What we're watching: A group continues to collect signatures to place a constitutional amendment before Ohio voters that would ban vaccine requirements altogether, including in schools, an organizer tells Axios.