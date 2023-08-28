Share on email (opens in new window)

Picking the perfect apple is a fall staple, and there are plenty of spots less than an hour's drive from Columbus where the tradition is already underway.

Our picks, with links to harvest schedules:

Of note: Mark your calendars for Lynd's Honeycrisp day on Sept. 6.

Plan to line up in the morning before the gates open — the Honeycrisps go fast.

Alissa once showed up in the afternoon, like an amateur, and the trees were already picked clean.

What's next: So what should you do with all those apples once you pick 'em? Ohio Proud has a list of apple-themed recipes to inspire you.