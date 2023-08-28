2 hours ago - Things to Do

Where to pick your own apples near Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese

Photo: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Picking the perfect apple is a fall staple, and there are plenty of spots less than an hour's drive from Columbus where the tradition is already underway.

Our picks, with links to harvest schedules:

Of note: Mark your calendars for Lynd's Honeycrisp day on Sept. 6.

  • Plan to line up in the morning before the gates open — the Honeycrisps go fast.
  • Alissa once showed up in the afternoon, like an amateur, and the trees were already picked clean.

What's next: So what should you do with all those apples once you pick 'em? Ohio Proud has a list of apple-themed recipes to inspire you.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more