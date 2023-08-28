2 hours ago - Things to Do
Where to pick your own apples near Columbus
Picking the perfect apple is a fall staple, and there are plenty of spots less than an hour's drive from Columbus where the tradition is already underway.
Our picks, with links to harvest schedules:
- Branstool Orchards: 5895 Johnstown Utica Road NE, Utica.
- CherryHawk Farm: 16220 Springdale Road, Marysville.
- The Orchard & Co: 7255 U.S. Highway 42, Plain City.
- Ochs Fruit Farm: 2161 Pleasantville Road, Lancaster.
- Lynd Fruit Farm: 9399 Morse Road SW, Pataskala.
Of note: Mark your calendars for Lynd's Honeycrisp day on Sept. 6.
- Plan to line up in the morning before the gates open — the Honeycrisps go fast.
- Alissa once showed up in the afternoon, like an amateur, and the trees were already picked clean.
What's next: So what should you do with all those apples once you pick 'em? Ohio Proud has a list of apple-themed recipes to inspire you.
- We're intrigued by the apple-blue cheese mac and cheese, but you can't go wrong with a classic dessert like bread pudding or apple dumplings.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.