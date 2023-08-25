Columbus Humane's low-cost vet clinic is open

Columbus Humane has opened a new facility on the South Side to help pets and their families by making care more affordable.

Why it matters: Soaring veterinary costs and overall inflation are making it more difficult for Americans to afford their pets.

Proactive support prevents animals from being surrendered to crowded shelters or living in poor conditions.

Details: Columbus Humane says the nearly 12,000-square-foot Essential Care Center, at 3772 S. High St., is the first of its kind in the nation because it houses three initiatives under one roof.

How it works: An animal hospital provides subsidized veterinary care for cats and dogs, such as surgeries and vaccinations, with affordable, fixed costs explained to owners up front.

For example, wellness exams are just $36 for cats and $55 for dogs, including vaccinations. Vaccines alone typically run $20-45 each, according to PetMD.

A drive-thru pantry offers free food and supplies for a variety of animals.

A veterinary assistant training program supported by the Rachael Ray Foundation hopes to address industry staffing shortages that are leading to wait lists at private clinics and ballooning vet bills.

Flashback: The center broke ground last year, made possible by a $6 million fundraising campaign, the largest in Columbus Humane's 140-year history.

The front entrance to the Essential Care Center at 3772 S. High St.

By the numbers: As of last week, it had already served nearly 900 patients during a soft launch, with no advertising.

The pet food pantry is distributing about 20,000 pounds a week from its warehouse — double what was possible at Columbus Humane's Hilliard-area animal shelter.

Of note: Anybody can use the services, with no questions asked and no income requirements.

A social worker is on site to help owners with challenges at home.

What they're saying: "I don't think it's a stretch to say that in our community, veterinary care is now a luxury item," Rachel Finney, the nonprofit's CEO, tells Axios. "People are afraid of spending everything they have, so they don't go … and animals are literally dying of embarrassment."

The bottom line: "This is about ensuring people who love their pets very much have a support system to provide them with care that's low-cost, but not low-quality," she says.

If your pet needs help: Call 614-602-6700, email [email protected] or make an appointment online.

Hours: 9am-noon and 1-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

The reception area just inside the front entrance doors.

The drive-thru pet food pantry on the north side of the Essential Care Center building.

A satisfied customer.