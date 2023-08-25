Columbus Humane's low-cost vet clinic is open
Columbus Humane has opened a new facility on the South Side to help pets and their families by making care more affordable.
Why it matters: Soaring veterinary costs and overall inflation are making it more difficult for Americans to afford their pets.
- Proactive support prevents animals from being surrendered to crowded shelters or living in poor conditions.
Details: Columbus Humane says the nearly 12,000-square-foot Essential Care Center, at 3772 S. High St., is the first of its kind in the nation because it houses three initiatives under one roof.
How it works: An animal hospital provides subsidized veterinary care for cats and dogs, such as surgeries and vaccinations, with affordable, fixed costs explained to owners up front.
- For example, wellness exams are just $36 for cats and $55 for dogs, including vaccinations. Vaccines alone typically run $20-45 each, according to PetMD.
- A drive-thru pantry offers free food and supplies for a variety of animals.
- A veterinary assistant training program supported by the Rachael Ray Foundation hopes to address industry staffing shortages that are leading to wait lists at private clinics and ballooning vet bills.
Flashback: The center broke ground last year, made possible by a $6 million fundraising campaign, the largest in Columbus Humane's 140-year history.
By the numbers: As of last week, it had already served nearly 900 patients during a soft launch, with no advertising.
- The pet food pantry is distributing about 20,000 pounds a week from its warehouse — double what was possible at Columbus Humane's Hilliard-area animal shelter.
Of note: Anybody can use the services, with no questions asked and no income requirements.
- A social worker is on site to help owners with challenges at home.
What they're saying: "I don't think it's a stretch to say that in our community, veterinary care is now a luxury item," Rachel Finney, the nonprofit's CEO, tells Axios. "People are afraid of spending everything they have, so they don't go … and animals are literally dying of embarrassment."
The bottom line: "This is about ensuring people who love their pets very much have a support system to provide them with care that's low-cost, but not low-quality," she says.
If your pet needs help: Call 614-602-6700, email [email protected] or make an appointment online.
- Hours: 9am-noon and 1-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.