What to watch this weekend: "BS High"
A fascinating and heartbreaking documentary about an infamous Columbus high school that never actually existed is now streaming on MAX.
Catch up quick: The aptly named "BS High" details the saga of Bishop Sycamore High School, a phony private online school launched in 2019 that existed solely as a means for young men to play football.
- The players, mostly from underprivileged backgrounds, were duped into thinking they'd get into Division I colleges or go pro.
- The team wasn't any good though, and lost 58-0 to a high school football powerhouse in a nationally televised game on ESPN in 2021. Then the fraud unraveled.
The intrigue: The film features a lengthy and at times unbelievable interview with coach Roy Johnson, the alleged fame-seeking mastermind behind the scam.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: While Johnson's brazen, unapologetic interview is stunning, hearing from several of the exploited players impacted me the most.
- It's easy to get caught up in the scandal's shock value, but the documentary does an excellent job of keeping the focus on the devastation it caused.
