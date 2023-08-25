What to watch this weekend: "BS High"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bishop Sycamore High School lost 58-0 to Florida's IMG Academy in August of 2021. Photo: Courtesy of HBO

A fascinating and heartbreaking documentary about an infamous Columbus high school that never actually existed is now streaming on MAX.

Catch up quick: The aptly named "BS High" details the saga of Bishop Sycamore High School, a phony private online school launched in 2019 that existed solely as a means for young men to play football.

The players, mostly from underprivileged backgrounds, were duped into thinking they'd get into Division I colleges or go pro.

The team wasn't any good though, and lost 58-0 to a high school football powerhouse in a nationally televised game on ESPN in 2021. Then the fraud unraveled.

The intrigue: The film features a lengthy and at times unbelievable interview with coach Roy Johnson, the alleged fame-seeking mastermind behind the scam.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: While Johnson's brazen, unapologetic interview is stunning, hearing from several of the exploited players impacted me the most.