👋 Alissa here. Last week several of you asked me to check out Merion Village's new Mexican restaurant for our latest edition of Columbites — sure, twist my arm.
Dining the news: Lupita's Mexican Cuisine opened July 31 in the former Geordie's Restaurant, offering an authentic taste of Mexico City and a cozy atmosphere.
What I ate: My go-to dish: chicken chimichangas with rice, refried beans and fajita salad ($14).
- Bonus: Each meal includes chips, a trio of salsas and bean dip!
Quick take: This is the best Mexican food I've had in Central Ohio. (Thanks, readers!)
- The portions are generous and the flavors taste fresh and original.
- I'll definitely be back to try more of the expansive menu.
Of note: The staff still seems to be working out some of the kinks that come with opening a new restaurant, so be patient. I assure you the food is well worth the wait.
If you go: 11-9pm Monday-Thursday, 11-10pm Friday-Saturday, 12-5pm Sunday. 1586 S. High St.
