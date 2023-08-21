56 mins ago - Food and Drink

Columbites: Lupita's, our new favorite Mexican restaurant

Alissa Widman Neese
A mural reads "Lupita's Mexican Cuisine" inside the restaurant dining area, with lights strung on the ceiling

The interior of Lupita's Mexican Cuisine at 1586 S. High St. in Merion Village. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Last week several of you asked me to check out Merion Village's new Mexican restaurant for our latest edition of Columbites — sure, twist my arm.

Dining the news: Lupita's Mexican Cuisine opened July 31 in the former Geordie's Restaurant, offering an authentic taste of Mexico City and a cozy atmosphere.

What I ate: My go-to dish: chicken chimichangas with rice, refried beans and fajita salad ($14).

  • Bonus: Each meal includes chips, a trio of salsas and bean dip!
A plate with chimichangas, rice and peans, a plate with fajita salad, and a bowl with chips next to three salsas in a holder
Not pictured: The bean dip, plus all the chips I used to devour it before my meal arrived.

Quick take: This is the best Mexican food I've had in Central Ohio. (Thanks, readers!)

  • The portions are generous and the flavors taste fresh and original.
  • I'll definitely be back to try more of the expansive menu.

Of note: The staff still seems to be working out some of the kinks that come with opening a new restaurant, so be patient. I assure you the food is well worth the wait.

If you go: 11-9pm Monday-Thursday, 11-10pm Friday-Saturday, 12-5pm Sunday. 1586 S. High St.

📬 What should we eat next? Email [email protected] with your suggestions.

