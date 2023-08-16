29 mins ago - News
Columbus hosting national truck driving contest
The Short North will be uncharacteristically full of 18-wheelers for the next few days.
Driving the news: The National Truck Driving & Step Van Driving Championships kick off today at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and run through Saturday.
How it works: Also called the "Super Bowl of Trucking Safety," the competition features the very best truck drivers from all 50 states.
- Participants must be accident-free for the past year and succeed in their home state's qualifier to make it to nationals.
The intrigue: Drivers showcase more than just their expert maneuvering skills.
- They must also complete a written exam and truck inspection test to be crowned champion.
Our take: This sounds difficult enough, but the real test would be driving those suckers through the streets of German Village. Good luck with that.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.