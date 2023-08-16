Share on email (opens in new window)

Trucking championship participants are experts at maneuvering even the largest vehicles. Photo: Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Image

The Short North will be uncharacteristically full of 18-wheelers for the next few days.

Driving the news: The National Truck Driving & Step Van Driving Championships kick off today at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and run through Saturday.

How it works: Also called the "Super Bowl of Trucking Safety," the competition features the very best truck drivers from all 50 states.

Participants must be accident-free for the past year and succeed in their home state's qualifier to make it to nationals.

The intrigue: Drivers showcase more than just their expert maneuvering skills.

They must also complete a written exam and truck inspection test to be crowned champion.

Our take: This sounds difficult enough, but the real test would be driving those suckers through the streets of German Village. Good luck with that.