Far East Side home with historic details up for sale
A million dollar home "fit for a king and queen" is up for sale in Far East Columbus with a purported connection to a famous inventor.
Flashback: The home at 5801 E. Old Livingston Ave. is believed to be the former residence of a descendant of Samuel Morse, inventor of Morse Code, though we couldn't independently confirm the rumor.
- It was built in 1925 on an expansive parcel that shrunk amid highway and neighborhood development, but still features four acres of space.
The intrigue: Morse himself might have been proud of the home's unique form of communication. Each room features a button that once alerted a kitchen switchboard when service or attention was needed.
- Other historic Easter eggs include an original ice box, a wishing well, radiant heating built into the walls and a cast iron sink with a vintage dishwasher.
What he's saying: "I've been selling real estate for 33 years and I've never seen something like this," says listing agent Patrick West of Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty.
- A fitting buyer will be someone with an appreciation for history, he tells us, noting the property's potential as a bed and breakfast or wedding venue.
By the numbers: The main house, currently listed for $995,000, is over 10,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms.
- The property includes a second home built in 1996 that is 2,372 square feet, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms.
- Multiple attached garages and storage outbuildings are also on site.
