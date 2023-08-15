Far East Side home with historic details up for sale

The main house at 5801 E. Old Livingston Ave. Photos: Courtesy of listing agent Patrick West

A million dollar home "fit for a king and queen" is up for sale in Far East Columbus with a purported connection to a famous inventor.

Flashback: The home at 5801 E. Old Livingston Ave. is believed to be the former residence of a descendant of Samuel Morse, inventor of Morse Code, though we couldn't independently confirm the rumor.

It was built in 1925 on an expansive parcel that shrunk amid highway and neighborhood development, but still features four acres of space.

The intrigue: Morse himself might have been proud of the home's unique form of communication. Each room features a button that once alerted a kitchen switchboard when service or attention was needed.

Other historic Easter eggs include an original ice box, a wishing well, radiant heating built into the walls and a cast iron sink with a vintage dishwasher.

What he's saying: "I've been selling real estate for 33 years and I've never seen something like this," says listing agent Patrick West of Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty.

A fitting buyer will be someone with an appreciation for history, he tells us, noting the property's potential as a bed and breakfast or wedding venue.

By the numbers: The main house, currently listed for $995,000, is over 10,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms.

The property includes a second home built in 1996 that is 2,372 square feet, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Multiple attached garages and storage outbuildings are also on site.

More photos