If you've yet to meal prep for the week, consider checking out a new local restaurant.

🍱 Domo Sushi Kitchen & Bar: Upscale sushi and bento boxes in the Short North, with takeout available. Opened July 24.

  • 4-10 Tuesday-Thursday, 4-11pm Friday-Saturday, 3-9pm Sunday. 976 N. High St.

🌯 Lupita's Mexican Cuisine: A taste of Mexico City in Merion Village. Opened July 31.

  • 11-9pm Monday-Thursday, 11-10pm Friday-Saturday, 12-5pm Sunday. 1586 S. High St.

🔥 Hiraeth: A new Short North eatery built around a live-fire hearth, from the owners of Chapman's Eat Market and Ginger Rabbit. Opened Aug. 9.

  • 5-10pm Wednesday-Saturday. 36 E. Lincoln St.

🥞 Delaney's Diner: A Westerville staple is expanding into Grandview Heights for breakfast and lunch. Opening tomorrow!

  • 6:30am-2:30pm Monday-Friday and 7am-3pm Saturday-Sunday. 1105 W. First Ave.

What we're watching: Cento, Cameron Mitchell's new Italian spot in German Village, is scheduled to open next Tuesday.

