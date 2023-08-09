16 mins ago - News
More Franklin County roundabouts get green light
Three more roundabouts and a pedestrian tunnel are in the works for Franklin County as part of a statewide traffic improvement project, Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced.
Why it matters: The sites, all along major thoroughfares, are in need of safer designs for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians alike.
Details: The following state projects will cost a combined $11.6 million and be completed over the coming years:
- A shared-use path and pedestrian tunnel on Cemetery Road over I-270 in Hilliard.
- A roundabout at State Route 665 and U.S. Route 62 in Pleasant Township.
- A roundabout at the I-670 off-ramp at Johnstown Road/East 17th Avenue near the airport.
- A roundabout and pedestrian improvements on Roberts Road near the Clover Groff Nature Area on Columbus' Far West Side.
