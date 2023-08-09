More Franklin County roundabouts get green light

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Three more roundabouts and a pedestrian tunnel are in the works for Franklin County as part of a statewide traffic improvement project, Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced.

Why it matters: The sites, all along major thoroughfares, are in need of safer designs for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians alike.

Details: The following state projects will cost a combined $11.6 million and be completed over the coming years: