1 hour ago - Things to Do
A Columbus bar wants you to present a "Drunk PowerPoint"
Here's a surefire, if risky, way to fix your fear of public speaking: Add some liquid courage to the mix.
What's happening: Taft's Brewporium in Franklinton hosts Drunk PowerPoint the last Wednesday of every month and welcomes presentations and rants on literally any topic.
How it works: Show up and sign up, open mic style.
- Limit your presentation to 10 minutes or less.
- Don't forget the clip art and snazzy text effects!
If you go: 7:30-9pm tomorrow, 440 W. Broad St.
- Kafe Kerouac near OSU's campus also hosts the event the third Friday of every month.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.