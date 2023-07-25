A Columbus bar wants you to present a "Drunk PowerPoint"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a surefire, if risky, way to fix your fear of public speaking: Add some liquid courage to the mix.

What's happening: Taft's Brewporium in Franklinton hosts Drunk PowerPoint the last Wednesday of every month and welcomes presentations and rants on literally any topic.

How it works: Show up and sign up, open mic style.

Limit your presentation to 10 minutes or less.

Don't forget the clip art and snazzy text effects!

If you go: 7:30-9pm tomorrow, 440 W. Broad St.