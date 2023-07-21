2 hours ago - News
Columbus Zoo welcomes baby gorilla
The latest gorilla birth at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was doubly surprising.
The intrigue: Zoo staff had no idea new mother Sully was pregnant — because until she recently gave birth, they thought the 8-year-old ape was a male.
Context: Young male and female gorillas are about the same size and don’t have prominent sex organs, per the zoo.
- Sully came from another zoo in 2019 and never needed up-close medical intervention.
What they're saying: Mother and baby — both confirmed to be female — are doing well and can be viewed by guests starting at 11am today.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.