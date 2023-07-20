Franklinton historical marker to be restored
It's hard to tell, but a noteworthy historical site lies underneath the overgrown grass on West Broad Street.
Driving the news: The marker noting early settler Lucas Sullivant's onetime home is in a state of Ozymandian disrepair, but a local nonprofit plans to restore it.
Why it matters: Columbus' 1812 founding is largely traced to Sullivant, who campaigned for the site to become the state capital after laying out nearby Franklinton years earlier.
- He connected the two communities by building the first bridge over the Scioto River and is credited on the marker with establishing a local court, church and school.
Flashback: His home at 707 W. Broad St. was built in 1801 as the first brick house in Franklin County.
- A memorial plaque was installed there in 1927, but the house was demolished in 1965.
State of play: A car crashed into the marker around 18 months ago, completely destroying its rock display.
- After noticing the site during a recent reporting trip, Axios Columbus contacted local historical groups to find who is responsible for its upkeep.
The intrigue: All denied involvement. We finally connected with Trent Smith, the executive director of the Franklinton Board of Trade, who was motivated by the crash to take action.
- The nonprofit focuses on business development and community service, Smith says, making this an appropriate project.
What they're saying: "I just took the attitude that I'm going to take charge of this," Smith tells Axios.
- With help from a local mason, he rescued the plaques from the crumbled rocks — which themselves have no historical significance.
- "I know it looks like hell right now," he acknowledges, pledging to clean up the site when a new marker is reinstalled.
What's next: Replacing it may take awhile. The lot remains empty, but Pizzuti Cos. purchased it for development in 2019, and Smith wants wait until he's confident the area will remain undisturbed.
- Until then, a statue of Sullivant at Genoa Park stands as the city's main tribute to its premier pioneer.
