Franklinton historical marker to be restored

Tyler Buchanan
An overgrown, fenced off piece of grass with a ruinous historical marker in the center.

For Throwback Thursday, the story behind a dilapidated historical marker for local pioneer Lucas Sullivant. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

It's hard to tell, but a noteworthy historical site lies underneath the overgrown grass on West Broad Street.

Driving the news: The marker noting early settler Lucas Sullivant's onetime home is in a state of Ozymandian disrepair, but a local nonprofit plans to restore it.

Why it matters: Columbus' 1812 founding is largely traced to Sullivant, who campaigned for the site to become the state capital after laying out nearby Franklinton years earlier.

  • He connected the two communities by building the first bridge over the Scioto River and is credited on the marker with establishing a local court, church and school.

Flashback: His home at 707 W. Broad St. was built in 1801 as the first brick house in Franklin County.

State of play: A car crashed into the marker around 18 months ago, completely destroying its rock display.

  • After noticing the site during a recent reporting trip, Axios Columbus contacted local historical groups to find who is responsible for its upkeep.

The intrigue: All denied involvement. We finally connected with Trent Smith, the executive director of the Franklinton Board of Trade, who was motivated by the crash to take action.

  • The nonprofit focuses on business development and community service, Smith says, making this an appropriate project.

What they're saying: "I just took the attitude that I'm going to take charge of this," Smith tells Axios.

  • With help from a local mason, he rescued the plaques from the crumbled rocks which themselves have no historical significance.
  • "I know it looks like hell right now," he acknowledges, pledging to clean up the site when a new marker is reinstalled.

What's next: Replacing it may take awhile. The lot remains empty, but Pizzuti Cos. purchased it for development in 2019, and Smith wants wait until he's confident the area will remain undisturbed.

  • Until then, a statue of Sullivant at Genoa Park stands as the city's main tribute to its premier pioneer.
