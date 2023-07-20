Franklinton historical marker to be restored

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

For Throwback Thursday, the story behind a dilapidated historical marker for local pioneer Lucas Sullivant. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

It's hard to tell, but a noteworthy historical site lies underneath the overgrown grass on West Broad Street.

Driving the news: The marker noting early settler Lucas Sullivant's onetime home is in a state of Ozymandian disrepair, but a local nonprofit plans to restore it.

Why it matters: Columbus' 1812 founding is largely traced to Sullivant, who campaigned for the site to become the state capital after laying out nearby Franklinton years earlier.

He connected the two communities by building the first bridge over the Scioto River and is credited on the marker with establishing a local court, church and school.

Flashback: His home at 707 W. Broad St. was built in 1801 as the first brick house in Franklin County.

A memorial plaque was installed there in 1927, but the house was demolished in 1965.

State of play: A car crashed into the marker around 18 months ago, completely destroying its rock display.

After noticing the site during a recent reporting trip, Axios Columbus contacted local historical groups to find who is responsible for its upkeep.

The intrigue: All denied involvement. We finally connected with Trent Smith, the executive director of the Franklinton Board of Trade, who was motivated by the crash to take action.

The nonprofit focuses on business development and community service, Smith says, making this an appropriate project.

What they're saying: "I just took the attitude that I'm going to take charge of this," Smith tells Axios.

With help from a local mason, he rescued the plaques from the crumbled rocks — which themselves have no historical significance.

"I know it looks like hell right now," he acknowledges, pledging to clean up the site when a new marker is reinstalled.

What's next: Replacing it may take awhile. The lot remains empty, but Pizzuti Cos. purchased it for development in 2019, and Smith wants wait until he's confident the area will remain undisturbed.