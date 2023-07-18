56 mins ago - Culture

Ask Axios: What are people from Columbus called?

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a cardinal sitting on a branch with a word balloon with a question mark in it coming out of its mouth.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Reader Mark M. asks: I got to wondering, what exactly are Columbus residents called? I'm going to hazard a guess though and say Columbusites?

👋 Tyler here. Thanks for a question involving one of my favorite dorky words: demonym, the term for natives of a given place.

  • The demonym for Ohio, as an obvious example, is Ohioan.

The intrigue: Some demonyms are fun-sounding and roll off the tongue, like Michigander and Connecticuter.

  • In our region, you can find Westervillians, Hilltoppers and, indeed, Columbusites.

The bottom line: As Dispatch columnist Joe Blundo once noted, "just be glad that you don't live in Boot Lick."

📬 We love answering your questions! What are you curious about? Email [email protected] and we'll try to track down the answer.

