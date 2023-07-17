What's new at the Franklin County Fair

Share on email (opens in new window)

A past Franklin County Fair at night. Photo: Courtesy of the Franklin County Agricultural Society Board of Directors

The Franklin County Fair is in Hilliard through Sunday, with livestock shows, deep-fried delicacies and loads of live entertainment.

Why it matters: While the Ohio State Fair may get most of the local glory, county fairs offer a more laid-back experience and give competitors a chance to qualify for state contests.

"It's small enough to feel intimate, but large enough to have everything you might want," Abby Bates, vice president of the Franklin County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, tells Axios.

If you go: 9am-10pm today-Thursday; 9am-11pm Friday-Saturday; and 9am-7pm Sunday. Fairgrounds are at 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard.

$10 daily, $43 weeklong pass. Free for kids under 3. Free parking.

Rides, which open at noon, cost extra ($25 for unlimited wristbands).

Pro tip: Wednesday is Family Fun Day. Rides open an hour early and wristbands are $20.

Start with a free pancake breakfast at 8:30am featuring storybook characters. Registration required.

Plus: Watch four food-eating contests: corn on the cob (1pm and 8pm), ice cream (3pm), pizza (4pm).

New this year, free unless noted:

🎯 Laser tag: Tactical Force Mobile brings the battlefield to you.

🐶 Marvelous Mutts: An agility and stunt show featuring rescue dogs.

🚜 Agriculture Day: Explore a straw maze, admire antique tractors and watch goat-milking, sheep-shearing and butter-making demonstrations.

Thursday.

🐂 A rodeo show: See bull riding and barrel racing at the grandstand.

A full schedule of events.