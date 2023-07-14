Sniffspot brings Airbnb-style dog parks to Columbus

Share on email (opens in new window)

A trendy new app lets you rent backyards where your dog can exercise and play in privacy.

Why it matters: Our furry friends deserve only the best.

Driving the news: Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dogs," launched in Seattle in 2018 and has since expanded across the country.

Zoom in: Nearly 100 yards and fields are available for rent across Central Ohio, like this popular Groveport spot that hosts birthday parties ($150) with a pup pool or splash pad.

Listings detail fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating options.

Amenities include toys, pools, ponds, trails, fire pits and treats, and sometimes drinks for humans.

How it works: Just like Airbnb, you make an account, search listings and contact a host to book.

Prices range $3-20 an hour locally, with discounts for extra dogs or additional time.

Memberships are also available.

Of note: If you're looking to list your yard, Sniffspot says hosts make up to $3,000 a month.