Sniffspot brings Airbnb-style dog parks to Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
A pit bull stands in front of a ball and a log in a yard with its tongue out

A satisfied Toronto-area Sniffspot customer. Photo: R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A trendy new app lets you rent backyards where your dog can exercise and play in privacy.

Why it matters: Our furry friends deserve only the best.

Driving the news: Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dogs," launched in Seattle in 2018 and has since expanded across the country.

Zoom in: Nearly 100 yards and fields are available for rent across Central Ohio, like this popular Groveport spot that hosts birthday parties ($150) with a pup pool or splash pad.

  • Listings detail fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating options.
  • Amenities include toys, pools, ponds, trails, fire pits and treats, and sometimes drinks for humans.

How it works: Just like Airbnb, you make an account, search listings and contact a host to book.

  • Prices range $3-20 an hour locally, with discounts for extra dogs or additional time.
  • Memberships are also available.

Of note: If you're looking to list your yard, Sniffspot says hosts make up to $3,000 a month.

