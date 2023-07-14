Sniffspot brings Airbnb-style dog parks to Columbus
A trendy new app lets you rent backyards where your dog can exercise and play in privacy.
Why it matters: Our furry friends deserve only the best.
Driving the news: Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dogs," launched in Seattle in 2018 and has since expanded across the country.
Zoom in: Nearly 100 yards and fields are available for rent across Central Ohio, like this popular Groveport spot that hosts birthday parties ($150) with a pup pool or splash pad.
- Listings detail fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating options.
- Amenities include toys, pools, ponds, trails, fire pits and treats, and sometimes drinks for humans.
How it works: Just like Airbnb, you make an account, search listings and contact a host to book.
- Prices range $3-20 an hour locally, with discounts for extra dogs or additional time.
- Memberships are also available.
Of note: If you're looking to list your yard, Sniffspot says hosts make up to $3,000 a month.
