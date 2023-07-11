56 mins ago - Culture

See renowned sculptures from Genoa, Italy, in Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
The fountain at Piazza de Ferrari square in Italy.

Piazza de Ferrari square in Genoa, Italy, a sister city of Columbus. Photo: Leonardo Mangia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A few weeks remain to tour an Italian art museum without leaving town.

What's happening: A free art exhibit at the Columbus Historical Society through Aug. 8 celebrates Columbus' sister city relationship with Genoa, Italy.

Details: It features 40 drawings and 19 sculptures by artist Edoardo Alfieri.

  • One is the original plaster maquette for Alfieri's Christopher Columbus statue, a gift that stood outside our city hall from 1955-2020.

If you go: Tuesdays and Fridays, 717 W. Town St. Reservations required.

