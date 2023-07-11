56 mins ago - Culture
See renowned sculptures from Genoa, Italy, in Columbus
A few weeks remain to tour an Italian art museum without leaving town.
What's happening: A free art exhibit at the Columbus Historical Society through Aug. 8 celebrates Columbus' sister city relationship with Genoa, Italy.
Details: It features 40 drawings and 19 sculptures by artist Edoardo Alfieri.
- One is the original plaster maquette for Alfieri's Christopher Columbus statue, a gift that stood outside our city hall from 1955-2020.
If you go: Tuesdays and Fridays, 717 W. Town St. Reservations required.
