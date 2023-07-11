Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Piazza de Ferrari square in Genoa, Italy, a sister city of Columbus. Photo: Leonardo Mangia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A few weeks remain to tour an Italian art museum without leaving town.

What's happening: A free art exhibit at the Columbus Historical Society through Aug. 8 celebrates Columbus' sister city relationship with Genoa, Italy.

Details: It features 40 drawings and 19 sculptures by artist Edoardo Alfieri.

One is the original plaster maquette for Alfieri's Christopher Columbus statue, a gift that stood outside our city hall from 1955-2020.

If you go: Tuesdays and Fridays, 717 W. Town St. Reservations required.