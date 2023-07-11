55 mins ago - News

Columbus giving away free gun locks, boxes

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of Columbus City Hall with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Columbus is offering free gun locks and storage boxes to residents in an effort to curb gun violence and accidental shootings.

Why it matters: Improper weapon storage is a major safety hazard that is blamed for nearly all shootings with a young child behind the trigger, according to new research from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

What's happening: A total of 5,000 gun locks, which disable weapons when not in use, are available for pick-up at all city fire stations between 8am-8pm on a first-come, first-served basis.

  • The city also provides gun lock boxes at Columbus Public Health (1393 E. Broad St.) from 10am-2pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.
  • Other area law enforcement agencies offer gun locks or lock boxes as well.

Threat level: Columbus declared gun violence a public health crisis last year as the number of gun seizures continues to rise.

  • The study by Nationwide Children's Hospital released last month tracked a decade of unintentional firearm fatalities across the U.S. that involved children under 15 years old who shot themselves or another person.
  • In 92% of these cases, the firearms were stored loaded and unlocked.
  • Around half the time, children mistook the guns for toys.

State of play: Last December, Columbus City Council enacted a stricter penalty for improperly storing deadly weapons in a place the owner should "reasonably" know a child could access.

