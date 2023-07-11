Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Columbus is offering free gun locks and storage boxes to residents in an effort to curb gun violence and accidental shootings.

Why it matters: Improper weapon storage is a major safety hazard that is blamed for nearly all shootings with a young child behind the trigger, according to new research from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

What's happening: A total of 5,000 gun locks, which disable weapons when not in use, are available for pick-up at all city fire stations between 8am-8pm on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city also provides gun lock boxes at Columbus Public Health (1393 E. Broad St.) from 10am-2pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Other area law enforcement agencies offer gun locks or lock boxes as well.

Threat level: Columbus declared gun violence a public health crisis last year as the number of gun seizures continues to rise.

The study by Nationwide Children's Hospital released last month tracked a decade of unintentional firearm fatalities across the U.S. that involved children under 15 years old who shot themselves or another person.

In 92% of these cases, the firearms were stored loaded and unlocked.

Around half the time, children mistook the guns for toys.

State of play: Last December, Columbus City Council enacted a stricter penalty for improperly storing deadly weapons in a place the owner should "reasonably" know a child could access.