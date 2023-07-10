27 mins ago - Food and Drink

Colin's Coffee closing due to shopping center demolition

Alissa Widman Neese
The Colin's Coffee storefront

Colin's Coffee in the Golden Bear Shopping Center. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. It's time to pour one out, coffee lovers.

Brewing the news: An Upper Arlington development project is shutting down Colin's Coffee, one of my favorite local establishments.

Quick take: To me, a coffee shop's best quality is how much fun it has with flavored lattes. The scene is saturated with boring, pretentious options: vanilla, mocha and maybe honey or lavender, if you're lucky.

  • The vast collection of syrups at Colin's is reminiscent of a well-stocked bar.

What I drank: An iced white chocolate raspberry mocha. Refreshing and silky smooth.

  • I've tried tons of flavors — Milky Way, cinnamon toast, banana bread, Buckeye madness and cherry cordial, to name a few — and haven't found one I didn't like.

Pro tips: Pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha lattes are year-round!

  • They also offer oat, almond and soy milk and decaf espresso.

What's next: The Golden Bear Shopping Center will soon be demolished to make way for a $78 million development with condos, offices, retail and restaurants.

If you go: 7am-2pm Monday-Saturday, 8am-1pm Sunday. 3714 Riverside Drive.

An iced mocha on a wooden table with a view of the barista counter in the background
One of the coffee shop's indoor standing tables, with the large menu board of flavors in the background.
