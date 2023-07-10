Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Alissa here. It's time to pour one out, coffee lovers.

Brewing the news: An Upper Arlington development project is shutting down Colin's Coffee, one of my favorite local establishments.

Its last day is Aug. 20, owner Colin Gawel announced on his blog.

Quick take: To me, a coffee shop's best quality is how much fun it has with flavored lattes. The scene is saturated with boring, pretentious options: vanilla, mocha and maybe honey or lavender, if you're lucky.

The vast collection of syrups at Colin's is reminiscent of a well-stocked bar.

What I drank: An iced white chocolate raspberry mocha. Refreshing and silky smooth.

I've tried tons of flavors — Milky Way, cinnamon toast, banana bread, Buckeye madness and cherry cordial, to name a few — and haven't found one I didn't like.

Pro tips: Pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha lattes are year-round!

They also offer oat, almond and soy milk and decaf espresso.

What's next: The Golden Bear Shopping Center will soon be demolished to make way for a $78 million development with condos, offices, retail and restaurants.

Gawel told Columbus Business First he could revive his brand elsewhere someday, but has no immediate plans to do so.

If you go: 7am-2pm Monday-Saturday, 8am-1pm Sunday. 3714 Riverside Drive.