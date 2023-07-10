Colin's Coffee closing due to shopping center demolition
👋 Alissa here. It's time to pour one out, coffee lovers.
Brewing the news: An Upper Arlington development project is shutting down Colin's Coffee, one of my favorite local establishments.
- Its last day is Aug. 20, owner Colin Gawel announced on his blog.
Quick take: To me, a coffee shop's best quality is how much fun it has with flavored lattes. The scene is saturated with boring, pretentious options: vanilla, mocha and maybe honey or lavender, if you're lucky.
- The vast collection of syrups at Colin's is reminiscent of a well-stocked bar.
What I drank: An iced white chocolate raspberry mocha. Refreshing and silky smooth.
- I've tried tons of flavors — Milky Way, cinnamon toast, banana bread, Buckeye madness and cherry cordial, to name a few — and haven't found one I didn't like.
Pro tips: Pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha lattes are year-round!
- They also offer oat, almond and soy milk and decaf espresso.
What's next: The Golden Bear Shopping Center will soon be demolished to make way for a $78 million development with condos, offices, retail and restaurants.
- Gawel told Columbus Business First he could revive his brand elsewhere someday, but has no immediate plans to do so.
If you go: 7am-2pm Monday-Saturday, 8am-1pm Sunday. 3714 Riverside Drive.
