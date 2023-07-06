Leagues Cup coming to Lower.com Field in late July

Share on email (opens in new window)

Crew forward Cucho Hernández during Tuesday's 2-2 match against Miami. Photo: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday is your last chance to catch a regular-season Crew match for a little while.

What's happening: MLS teams will take a break from their normal schedules July 21-Aug. 19 to compete in the 2023 Leagues Cup, a 47-team inter-league tournament between the MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

Zoom in: Lower.com Field will host at least two Leagues contests featuring the Crew — 7:30pm July 23 (St. Louis City) and 8pm July 31 (Club América, based in Mexico City).

If the Crew win, more may be scheduled locally.

State of play: The MLS season is a little over halfway finished.

The Crew are fourth in the Eastern Conference, meaning if the season ended today they'd comfortably make the playoffs. The top nine of 15 teams qualify automatically.

What we're watching: How long the sellout streak continues.

The team has already set a new franchise record with nine sellouts this year — including the last eight consecutive matches — and there's still plenty of season left to play.

If you go: 7:30pm Saturday vs. New York City. Standing room only, $40. Resale tickets start at $37.