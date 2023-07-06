Leagues Cup coming to Lower.com Field in late July
Saturday is your last chance to catch a regular-season Crew match for a little while.
What's happening: MLS teams will take a break from their normal schedules July 21-Aug. 19 to compete in the 2023 Leagues Cup, a 47-team inter-league tournament between the MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.
Zoom in: Lower.com Field will host at least two Leagues contests featuring the Crew — 7:30pm July 23 (St. Louis City) and 8pm July 31 (Club América, based in Mexico City).
- If the Crew win, more may be scheduled locally.
State of play: The MLS season is a little over halfway finished.
- The Crew are fourth in the Eastern Conference, meaning if the season ended today they'd comfortably make the playoffs. The top nine of 15 teams qualify automatically.
What we're watching: How long the sellout streak continues.
- The team has already set a new franchise record with nine sellouts this year — including the last eight consecutive matches — and there's still plenty of season left to play.
If you go: 7:30pm Saturday vs. New York City. Standing room only, $40. Resale tickets start at $37.
