1 hour ago - Sports

Leagues Cup coming to Lower.com Field in late July

Alissa Widman Neese

Crew forward Cucho Hernández during Tuesday's 2-2 match against Miami. Photo: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday is your last chance to catch a regular-season Crew match for a little while.

What's happening: MLS teams will take a break from their normal schedules July 21-Aug. 19 to compete in the 2023 Leagues Cup, a 47-team inter-league tournament between the MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

Zoom in: Lower.com Field will host at least two Leagues contests featuring the Crew — 7:30pm July 23 (St. Louis City) and 8pm July 31 (Club América, based in Mexico City).

  • If the Crew win, more may be scheduled locally.

State of play: The MLS season is a little over halfway finished.

  • The Crew are fourth in the Eastern Conference, meaning if the season ended today they'd comfortably make the playoffs. The top nine of 15 teams qualify automatically.

What we're watching: How long the sellout streak continues.

  • The team has already set a new franchise record with nine sellouts this year — including the last eight consecutive matches — and there's still plenty of season left to play.

If you go: 7:30pm Saturday vs. New York City. Standing room only, $40. Resale tickets start at $37.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more