Columbus researchers achieve medical breakthrough

Tyler Buchanan
Breakthrough research at Nationwide Children's Hospital has produced a long-awaited treatment for a rare genetic disorder seen in young kids.

Driving the news: The FDA recently approved Elevidys, the first gene therapy meant to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in 4- and 5-year-old patients.

Why it matters: Around 20,000 children around the globe are diagnosed with DMD each year.

  • The genetic condition gradually weakens muscle, potentially leading to fatigue, loss of motor skills, heart problems and breathing issues.

What happened: Developing this treatment has long been a dream of Jerry Mendell, a principal investigator at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute's Center for Gene Therapy who has researched DMD for over 50 years.

