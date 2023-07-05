1 hour ago - Health
Columbus researchers achieve medical breakthrough
Breakthrough research at Nationwide Children's Hospital has produced a long-awaited treatment for a rare genetic disorder seen in young kids.
Driving the news: The FDA recently approved Elevidys, the first gene therapy meant to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in 4- and 5-year-old patients.
Why it matters: Around 20,000 children around the globe are diagnosed with DMD each year.
- The genetic condition gradually weakens muscle, potentially leading to fatigue, loss of motor skills, heart problems and breathing issues.
What happened: Developing this treatment has long been a dream of Jerry Mendell, a principal investigator at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute's Center for Gene Therapy who has researched DMD for over 50 years.
- "This is what I've devoted my life to," Mendell said in a Nationwide Children's news release.
- He co-invented Elevidys alongside Louise Rodino-Klapac, a former Nationwide Children's researcher now with Sarepta Therapeutics.
- FDA licensed the treatment to Sarepta, which operates a gene therapy research facility near Easton.
